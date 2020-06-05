Mexico City.- The singer Miguel Bosé sparked controversy with a comment about the coronavirus on his Twitter account, calling the pandemic as “The great lie of governments”.

Miguel Bosé’s tweet caused a stir as the death toll from coronavirus exceeds 390 thousand deaths in the world, a large number of deaths are from Spaniards.

“Switzerland, as the Nordic countries of Europe know from the beginning of the great lie of the governments, that of Spain included”.

So he wrote it on his account.

SWITZERLAND, AS THE NORTHERN COUNTRIES OF EUROPE KNOW FROM THE PRINCIPLE OF THE GREAT LIE OF GOVERNMENTS, THAT OF SPAIN INCLUDED. 👉🏼 https://t.co/4BhPTkcgcA – Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) June 4, 2020

For a few days, the Swiss government relaxed sanitary restrictions and accelerated the return to normality, opened restaurants and other lines.

It is not the first time that Miguel Bosé has made public his skepticism about the coronavirus.

On April 29, he undertook the mission of informing his followers about the alleged dangers of the 5G network through social networks, ensuring that it is related to COVID-19 and sharing video conferences on the subject.

“We are going to start putting the points on the I’s. I start with this. I would like to have your comments ”, he wrote together with a video of a talk by Thomas Cowan.

This character assures that each occurred pandemic corresponds to a “quantum leap” in the “electrification of the Earth” and that when a living being is exposed to an electromagnetic field “it is poisoned”.

The content of this conference has been denied by multiple scientists and organizations.

Perhaps the confinement is affecting Miguel Bosé too much.

The paradox is that the Spanish artist has participated in various events to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus.

Every great dream begins with a dreamer! I am proud to be one of the many amazing dreamers participating in One Humanity Live! A 24-hour live charity broadcast that will take place on May 29, in support of the Global Gift Foundation pic.twitter.com/AbfISmb3Qr – Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) May 26, 2020

Did you hear Lucia Bosé dies

His mother Lucía Bosé died during the peak of the pandemic in Spain on March 23, although the causes of the death were not made public.

