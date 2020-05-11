Through a TikTok production, the Mexican singers Erik Rubín and Thalía recalled their interpretation of the song I don’t know if it’s love, a song they sang together when they were part of the Mexican group Timbiriche, in 1988.

Erik published a 61-second clip, in which the beginning of the melody is shown, in which he originally had a phone call with Thalía to invite her to the cinema and she, nervously, replies that she must ask permission to be able to go out with him However, she asks him not to hang up the phone because he wants to hear her voice.

For the video, both artists only returned to the beginning of the song, each for his own part synchronized his lips with the piece, and finally it was Erik who spliced ​​the productions; It was five days ago, when Thalía published the template so that more users of the platform will make their own productions with the melody.

In the footage, the singers use two traditional telephones and while Thalía pretends that she is putting on makeup when she receives the call, Erik uses dental pieces that make it appear that she wears braces; the production published by Rubín on Friday, had more than 52 thousand approvals in the application, while Thalía’s original has already received more than 221 thousand “likes”.

I do not know if it is love, it is a song that was published on double disc VIII and IX, that Timbiriche released in 1988. The song was written by the composer Guillermo Méndez Guiú, who was also in charge of melodies such as Love me even with my teeth, I am going crazy, among others, that became important in the history of the Mexican group.

pic.twitter.com/nA9x71it2n – Official Tatianotzin (@tatianotzin) May 9, 2020

