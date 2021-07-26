Erik Lamela is already in Seville to close his signing

Sevilla are trying to make up for lost time and accelerate hiring with the arrival in the city this Sunday of Argentine Erik Lamela, a 29-year-old winger who will become a new Nervionense player for the next three seasons when the Andalusian club agrees with Tottenham pass within the operation of transfer of Bryan Gil to the London entity.

The ‘Spurs’ will pay 25 million euros for the Barbateño plus another 5 more in variables, apart from giving up the economic and federative rights of Lamela, who is already in Seville to formalize his new contract. The player was hunted by the cameras of ‘ElDesmarque’ leaving the Los Lebreros hotel, located in front of Sánchez Pizjuán and where the team usually stays concentrated and the club uses to host its new signings, and entering the Nervionense stadium, accompanied by a car for his agents.

In principle, the player will sign until 2024 and this Monday he will probably pass the medical examination and sign the contracts, after which Sevilla will be able to announce him as the second signing for next season after the incorporation of goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

Erik Lamela is a proven player who moves through various attacking positions. He has played 25 games for the Argentine national team and 177 in the Premier League.