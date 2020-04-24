In an interview, striker, currently at Yokohama Marinos, says he continues to follow Alvinegro and intends to return to the club still playing at a high level

Erik insists on staying close to Botafogo. In an interview with the channel “BrauneFogo”, this Friday, the striker, currently at Yokohama Marinos-JAP, where he has been active since mid-2018, stated that he has the desire to return to Alvinegro, an institution he defended between 2017 and the first half 2018.

Erik for Botafogo (Photo: Vítor Silva / SS Press / Botafogo)

Photo: Lance!

– Some friends tell me to be careful when talking (back to Botafogo). But I often look at my past and remember Botafogo. I was chosen too, right? We joke that we don’t choose the club, we are chosen. At Botafogo, I managed to resume my sequence, my joy and my will – he said.

Erik has 10 goals in 15 games played in Japan. The 25-year-old striker makes a point of stating that he would like to return to Botafogo to still perform with high performance.

– I don’t see Erik coming back just to end his career, no. I intend to return, but return at a high level – he confessed. Even in the land of the Rising Sun, Erik continues to watch Botafogo games. On your Instagram account, it is common to see posts supporting former teammates on game days.

– I stayed in the crowd after I left (Botafogo), even though the moment got complicated. I woke up at dawn here (Yokohama) to watch the games, it irritated my wife. But she ended up seeing it too and cheering along – he said.

For Botafogo, Erik entered 46 matches and scored 14 goals. The player arrived at General Severiano’s club on loan from Palmeiras.

See too:

LANCE Newsroom! chooses the ideal Brazilian team of the 21st century