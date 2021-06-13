Ericsson wins his first IndyCar race and Palou finishes 15th

06/13/2021 at 7:16 AM CEST

Once again the surprise jumped in the IndyCar automobile competition with the victory this Saturday of the former Formula 1 driver, the Swede Marcus Ericsson, who won against all odds in First Race of the Detroit Chevrolet Dual, in what was his first win since he started competing.

In one of the most unpredictable NTT IndyCar Series seasons ever, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Ericsson achieved one of the most unlikely victories in recent memory at Detroit racing.

Ericsson held off the Dutch Rinus VeeKay and the Mexican Pato O’Ward in a three-lap race to the checkered flag after the second red flag of the event.

The Swedish driver was second in the No. 8 Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Honda when the cars pitted for the red flag period caused when Frenchman Romain Grosjean crashed in the No. 51 NURTEC ODT Honda with six laps to go. the end.

Soak it in, @Ericsson_Marcus. The Swedish driver rolled into victory lane for the first time at the @detroitgp. Miss any of the action? Or just want to relive the day? Check out the highlights. # INDYCAR // #DetroitGP pic.twitter.com/ypcu8wCz31 – NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) June 13, 2021

But Ericsson took the lead in the pit lane when leader’s No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet, Australian Will Power, failed to restart after the red flag period on a humid, sunny day with an air temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. .

That apparent electrical control unit malfunction completed Ericsson’s charge from a disappointing 15 starting position as the last five laps of the race, including two under caution, were the only laps Ericsson led all day.

Ericsson pulled away from VeeKay’s No. 21 Chevrolet Sonax / Autogeek in the final three laps under the green of the 70-lap race, winning by 1.7290 seconds at an average speed of 151 kilometers per hour.

NTT P1 (pole) award winner O’Ward was third in the Chevrolet McLaren SP No. 5 Arrow, 1.9105 seconds behind Ericsson.

“For once, things fell my way,” Ericsson declared. “It feels really good. For Will, I feel really bad for him with the way it ended for him. He did a tremendous job today. But today was my day and about time.”

Qualification for the NTT P1 Award (pole) for Race 2 is scheduled for 9am ET (1pm GMT).

Ericsson’s first IndyCar victory came in the 37th start of his career in three seasons. His previous best result was second on this same 14-lap, 3,781-kilometer temporary street circuit in 2019.

Formula One veteran Ericsson also became the seventh different winner in the first seven races of this season, a feat last accomplished in 2017 and a milestone achieved in just five previous seasons in the century-long history of the Serie.

He is the fourth winner of his career for the first time in 2021, joining the Spanish Alex Palou, who finished fifteenth.