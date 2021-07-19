Ericsson-Verizon Macro Agreement: $ 8.3 billion for 5G | News | Infrastructures

Ericsson just announced a landmark multi-year deal with Verizon for the provision of 5G solutions that will accelerate the deployment of the operator’s next-generation network in the United States.

Niklas Heuveldop, President and CEO, Ericsson North America, highlights: “This is an important strategic partnership for both companies and what we are most excited about is being able to offer the benefits of 5G to consumers, businesses and the public sector in the United States. We look forward to working with Verizon to leverage solutions like Cloud RAN and our Street Macro, which will bring depth and versatility to 5G network deployments across the United States. “

Ericsson-Verizon mega deal: $ 8.3 billion for 5G

“This new agreement will allow us to continue promoting innovation and the widespread adoption of 5G,” he says. Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer, Verizon. “We are delighted to be able to count on our longstanding relationship with Ericsson for this work.”

The agreement, valued at $ 8.3 billion, will allow Verizon to deploy the solutions 5G MIMO C-band, Low-Band, and Millimeter Wave (mmWave) from Ericsson for improve and expand 5G Ultra Wideband coverage, network performance and user experience. In this sense, the Nordic provider’s solutions, such as Massive MIMO, Spectrum Sharing and Cloud RAN, complement Ericsson’s portfolio of high-performance radio systems to support 5G services. The functionality of the software provides end users with speed and performance.

In 2020, Verizon was the first communications service provider to receive a commercial 5G mmWave Street Macro base station from Ericsson’s award-winning new Smart Factory in Lewisville, Texas. The Swedish company’s commitment lies in building and accelerating the national deployment of 5G throughout the country.