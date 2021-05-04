Ericsson to launch subscription service for remote office

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s Ericsson on Tuesday introduced a subscription service for remote work in North America that would allow small business employees to start working from home in minutes with access to licensed applications, cloud storage and security tools.

The company, known for selling telecommunications equipment to telephone companies, has benefited from the commercialization of 5G equipment and is now looking to diversify into other areas.

A business customer can purchase applications from a marketplace, access the platform from any device, and would not need a dedicated IT technician to configure the system.

Not only can workers be activated in minutes, but they can decide which employees can have access to certain applications or capabilities, said Åsa Tamsons, director of technology and new business.

And the subscription starts at about $ 100 per employee per month, he said.

Ericsson has partnered with several companies to offer access to business applications, but is expected to face competition from smaller firms that offer remote desktop products to tech majors like Microsoft and Cisco, which sell software for remote work.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)