Ericsson on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings above market estimates, as demand for equipment used in 5G networks remained strong, even with the coronavirus pandemic hurting its main markets, China and the United States.

As the coronavirus causes shutdowns in industries around the world, the telecommunications sector is one of the few that has registered an increase in demand, as more people work remotely, benefiting companies like Ericsson.

“There is short-term uncertainty around sales volumes due to Covid-19 and the macroeconomic situation, but with the current visibility we have no reason to change our financial targets for 2020 and 2022,” said Chief Executive Borje Ekholm in a statement .

Despite regional outages and economic uncertainty related to the pandemic, capital spending on 5G networks is a resilient investment area and workers in the sector are seen as essential, BofA analysts wrote in a note.

Adjusted operating profit for the first quarter rose to 4.6 billion SEK ($ 455.16 million), exceeding the average estimate of 4.13 billion crowns, according to data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 2% to 49.8 billion crowns, but fell short of the estimated 52.09 billion crowns.

Gross margin increased to 39.8%, compared to 38.4% in the same quarter of the previous year. Ekholm said that the gross margin in its Networking business increased to 44.6%, reflecting the strong fundamentals of businesses with high activity in several regions.

