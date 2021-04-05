Erickson Lubin will face Jeison Rosario and Sergio García will have to wait

Erickson lubin

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The American Erickson lubin (23-1, 16 KO) will face the Dominican Jeison Rosario (20-2-1, 14 KOs), in a duel without a world belt at stake, but equally attractive for the fans, as they are two of the best super welters today. The gala will be promoted by PBC, led by Al Haymon.

The Florida southpaw defeated the difficult Terrell Gausha by unanimous decision in September, while Rosario’s last appearance was also in the ninth month of last year, when he lost in the eighth round to Jermell Charlo in a world title unification bout.

At both 25 years old, it is a very risky fight for Lubin, an official contender for the category’s WBC world championship and world number one on the charts. The Spanish public would like that, instead of Gausha, whoever was his rival came from Cantabria and was called Sergio García, since El Niño is number two in those rankings of the World Boxing Council. It seems that, between the pandemic and the little taste of veteran American promoters to give the opportunity to fighters from other continents, Sergio will have to wait and squeeze the European route.

The date of the fight is not certain, but it will most likely take place between the beginning and the middle of June in the United States.