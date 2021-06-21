Erick Leal will be the starter of Venezuela in the pre-Olympic playoff

Selection of Venezuela you already have your opener for tomorrow’s game at the repechage of Pre-olympic in view of Dominican. Erick leal is the launcher.

The manager of the vinotinto team confirmed to Erick leal as their opener of what will be the first duel of repechage of Pre-olympic where the teams play the qualification to Tokyo 2020.

José Alguacil, who is the manager of the Venezuelan team, will give confidence to Loyal, who comes from having an excellent campaign in the Venezuelan League and continues to rise with his arm in the LMB.

However, the offensive of Dominican will have to be worked with extreme caution since they have an offensive power that caused damage to the pitching of Venezuela in the previous game of pre-olympic Tokyo 2020.

José Alguacil in RDP: “Erick leal he will be the pitcher against the Dominican Republic and the dynamics will be the same as in Florida, that is, we will announce the starter of the next game after the first game, ”said the manager of Venezuela.