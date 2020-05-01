This week the long-awaited series / novel of Telemundo, ‘100 Days to Fall in Love’ at 9/8 PM Centro, starring Ilse Salas, Erick elias, Mariana Treviño and David Chocarro.

A fun, deep comedy with dialogues as real as it is powerful. We spoke exclusively with Erick, who not only surprises with his Plutarco character, but also with an intimate interview where for the first time he talks about everything: sexuality, relationships, the choices and rights of his daughters and what this series taught him as a prelude of what would later live with the coronavirus quarantine.

-With interruption, with pandemic, with quarantine, but still released …

Erick Elías: This was like a roller coaster of emotions, of everything we experienced with this project, at least I… I was filming ‘Betty (in NY)’, I was on the recordings at the end, they invited me to do the casting and I was the only one that he couldn’t go to Mexico… Then we started recording and I had a lot of fun, we improvised too much, they were a lot of laughter. What we had in our hands was good, until the virus came and they sent us home, and then we didn’t know how this would end. I am glad that the editors have managed to put this puzzle together.

-Ilse Salas, in addition to your partner in fiction, is your friend and they have three projects together.

E.E .: That complicity and that trust also helps. Maybe the directors, and the technicians can get tired, that it becomes a slightly lighter dynamic, that there are too many laughs and we do enjoy the work … When you have a new actor that you do not know, well sometimes difficult as a person to get close. I have a director, Manolo Caro, who is also a very good friend of mine, that the movie ‘Amor de mis Amores’, had to achieve a friendship with someone he did not know, so his first project he did, before starting reading or anything, He told me: “You have a month before you start recording, you have to go have a coffee every day, you have to send an e-mail of what you did, you have to get them to give you before you start recording a zapa in the head one to the other ”.

So achieving that confidence to be able to have her as an improvisation actor is magical, and I think that also in a 20-year relationship, Ilse has helped me a lot, I love her a lot, Mariana who already knew her, David I think He was one of the biggest surprises with this project, I love him very much, he is an incredible talent, he is a friend who stays forever.

-In addition to the comedy, the freshness of the series / novel touch taboo subjects, such as the defense of gender identity regardless of sexual choice. Do you think that our Latino audience will understand it, will it accept it?

E.E .: I think that is the good thing about this project. Making a theme normal, maybe complicated for a family is great … Because of those types of issues it is why I was most excited to be part of this, I who have daughters, is the first example I want to give them: that they can have the freedom to do what they want, to tell me who they really are, what they want to be, that they don’t have that fear of being stuck for something. We defend our rights politically, but first of all we have to accept ourselves at home, as parents and as children and as brothers, so on that side this story touches those kinds of issues in a light way something that there are houses that are living, then It is to see how to pose them and how to normalize them and not label anyone.

Ilse Salas and Erick Elías in “100 Days to Fall in Love”. / Photo: Telemundo

-Do you feel that you are ready if one of your girls comes to tell you that their sexual identity is different from what they socially imagine?

E.E .: I imagine that it must be a complicated process, for which we advised ourselves when we did this project, obviously we had talks with people who were or are involved with these issues, and we must advise ourselves and we must be as well guided, but by the Besides my daughters doing what they want, I have no doubt that I will be there to support them, of that I have no doubt, I would only have the doubt of how to do it in the best way. I am more concerned that they do not want to tell me and that they are frustrated, and it is what I read, there is a very high percentage of people in the LGTB community that there are many suicides for not being able to really express who they are, at least that in my house they are dear, loved, and respected and applauded for what they want to be.

-What do you take away from this adventure?

E.E .: Many good experiences, good friends, apprenticeship as an actor, I think it is one of the projects in which I have squeezed the most … There are times when one is obviously used to creating a character, but it goes hand in hand with what is writing and saying things as they are and ending the sentences with the exact word, I think that in this project they gave us a lot of freedom of improvisation and of a pimp between actors that I really enjoyed, and gave me a lot of tools for what follows. I value him as a professional, and on the other hand think as a person and what happened to us now with the virus and what happens to my character from a jolt of a divorce or a halt and rewrite you to see what you want in your life And what do you want to discard and what do you want to continue with and what do you want to squeeze and look for in you, I think I also learned a lot from my character.

