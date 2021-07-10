Eric Pearson, writer of ‘Black Widow’, talks about the role of the Red Room and the “great villain” of Phase 4

Eric Pearson has been writing for Marvel since they released the short films entitled ‘One-Shot’ in the first moments of the Cinematic Universe of the House of Ideas. Then he made the leap to one of the first series, ‘Agent Carter’, which is no longer part of the canon but remains in the hearts of many fans. He was one of the scriptwriters of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and was on the set of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to shape the scripts in situ with the latest ideas that were emerging. He has been one of those in charge of shaping the long-awaited solo film ‘Black Widow’.

In our interview with him we wanted to ask him about the return of the Red Room, the place where these relentless assassins are trained using quite harsh methods. The path of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) crosses again with this organization and we wanted to know how the darkness of something like the Red Room influenced the overall tone of the movie. We also take the opportunity, talking about the bad guys, to talk about the delirious search by fans for the next great villain of the MCU, the next Thanos. Because ‘Black Widow’ will return to the past, but the MCU is, as Pearson himself describes it, “something that breathes and continues to grow”.

eCartelera: Was it difficult to find the role of the Red Room in the movie? ‘Age of Ultron’ left wanting to see more but could have set a very dark tone.

Eric Pearson: Totally. The Red Room is an interesting place in general, both in the comics and in the movies. I recently re-watched ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ ​​and I think it is similar to HYDRA. These evil organizations are always growing and changing. HYDRA in WWII is very different from the HYDRA in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’. I also worked on the ‘Agent Carter’ series and there we had a flashback to the Red Room with Dottie Underwood, the character of Bridget Regan, and that Red Room was very different. All the trauma is different in the Red Room as seen in the movie. It’s what villains have, they always change and adapt to the times. In this I think the most complicated part was the moment in which it happens, which is right after ‘Civil War’ but before ‘Infinity War’. That made it complicated because practically everyone in the public knows that Natasha makes the final sacrifice, they know that she is going to die. They also know what state the world is in, and that helped us to make a spy thriller: okay, the Red Room exists but it is the latest version because they have grown and adapted, they act from the shadows and have an undetectable influence, they are that villain that could be successful and no one would notice, like a cancer that has spread over time. He became something to adhere to and the perfect villain for Natasha Romanoff, someone who likes to be in control, who likes to know everything. The idea that something threatening to both her and the world is out there and she doesn’t know it is a terrifying thought to her. I think it was perfect for our movie.

Cate Shortland also said that she didn’t want the movie to be wildly dark, she wanted to keep the tone fun and focus on family …

But it’s pretty dark anyway. When I saw her at a fan event recently I thought “wow, we really dared.” We dared, and I honestly think it was important because we’ve seen Natasha Romanoff in five or six movies and there have been a lot of allusions to her dark past. And I didn’t want it to be crappy. I wanted it to be a little shocking. No “oh, he had a cruel teacher” or something like that. It had to be a terrifying and traumatic past and it was even more impressive and heroic that she was able to overcome it and lead this life as a hero.

You used to talk about villains. As one of the people behind this network of movies and series, I wanted to know your opinion about the fury of the fans to look for the new Thanos, see clues everywhere and publish long theories. How do you live it from the shadows?

I love it, I think they should keep doing it. I should not say this, it is more speculation than anything else but I think there was an idea for the Infinity Saga since the MCU was created and now as far as I know there is no specific plan for a great villain. I think the idea is that this is something that breathes and continues to grow and that a person, an alien or whatever can come from anywhere. It is more that the universe seems constantly growing. There is nothing better than fans doing their research, and who knows, maybe a fan theory can spark an idea somewhere, someone saying “oh, we hadn’t thought of that.” I don’t know, I wish I knew if there is a plan but I don’t know anything about a specific plan. And now [el UCM] it’s a thing in itself, an idea or a villain can come organically from any of the stories, and that’s really fun.

Given that ‘Black Widow’ has proven that we can go back in the MCU even at this point, and given that Florence Pugh has enchanted her in her debut, is there any part of Yelena’s past that you would like to explore?

It’s unfair that you ask that to me because I love all these people and I would love to see previous stories of Rachel Weisz, I would love to see the adventures of the Red Guardian, I would love … The answer is yes, I would love to see any version of who decide to do. I would love to see how Natasha and Mason met and how this mysterious friendship was forged in which she is the woman who can get it all but he is the guy she calls. I think it’s really cool. I would see everything. I’m the wrong person to ask myself those things (laughs).

By the way, speaking of Mason (OT Fagbenle), what was the role you wanted me to have in Natasha’s story?

It was intended to do many things. At the beginning of the story she is on the run and needs equipment, food and a place to stay and he is the one who gets her all of that. But it was also to unbalance the public a bit. We meet her with SHIELD and Nick Fury, with Iron Man and with Captain America. We know his life with these people. But wait, there’s this guy who can fall asleep in her bed, so he has some comfort with her, that he knows her and that none of the other people know him. It makes you realize how long Natasha has lived and how many gaps in her life there are to fill. Also, he’s a really fun character, he’s like your typical co-worker who can fix everything, and he’s a really fun dynamic to have with Natasha Romanoff.

‘Black Widow’ hits theaters and Disney + with Premium Access on July 9th.