Eric Li, new CEO of Huawei Spain | News | Market

Eric Li, CEO of Huawei in Spain.

Eric Li has been named CEO of Huawei Technologies Spain. Under his leadership, Eric Li will continue to position Huawei as “a key and trusted partner in the field of digital transformation in Spain, fostering collaboration between the company and the industry ecosystem on innovation and digitization.”

Li has been CEO of Huawei in Canada since 2018, where he directed the network sales and services business for all telecommunications operators and vertical industries in the country. He joined the company in 2000 and has since held various senior positions in the telecommunications infrastructure division and global account management in China, South Africa and North America. Prior to his appointment as CEO in Canada, he held the position of Senior Vice President of the Telecommunications Network Infrastructure Unit in the United States.

For Eric Li, “during the last two decades Huawei Spain has developed an extraordinary work, contributing to the digital development of the country by adding value to its citizens, industries and institutions”. For this reason, he assures that he faces with “great enthusiasm the challenges that lie ahead and our commitment to continue being a trusted partner for clients, partners and institutions in the country”.