Eric Garcia will resume his studies after playing with Spain in the 2021 European Championship

06/17/2021

On at 07:17 CEST

Jordi Gil – Madrid (Special Envoy)

You only need to exchange a few words with Eric Garcia to realize that he is a special footballer Exquisitely educated, his speech is serene and articulate. He has a very marked education and a perfectly furnished head. Asus 20 years old, the maturity it exhibits does not cease to amaze.

Eric will return to Barcelona this summer and one of the first things he will do is return to the studies he parked in Manchester. “Until a year ago I was studying and now I will go back to & rdquor ;. The center-back will sign up for a Higher Degree in Sports. His idea is to have a good preparation for the present, but also for the future … with a long-term coaching career. “I’ve always said I’d like to, although now I want to focus on my playing career,” he explains. His good education has its origin “in my family, in my parents, who have always instilled values ​​in my life, above all work and humility & rdquor ;.

Video game

Eric devotes a lot of energy to football and his training, but you must also disconnect. To do this, his favorite hobby it’s video games. In this sense, he reports that online games “they have been a way to be in contact with my friends these years that I have lived abroad & rdquor ;.

Martorell’s is defined as a person “very calm & rdquor; and that he likes to face his work “with great ambition and enthusiasm & rdquor ;. Eric insists that “work is the key to everything & rdquor ;. Take care of all the details. Also the mental factor: “Sports psychologists help a lot. I also have my people for it. Strength of mind is vital for a footballer & rdquor; ..