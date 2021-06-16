Eric Garcia talks about the national team and Euro 2021 for SPORT

06/16/2021 at 1:04 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – Madrid (Special Envoy)

Eric Garcia attended SPORT in the concentration of the Spanish team in Las Rozas. The international did an extensive review in an interview that can be read in its entirety in the SPORT edition of this Thursday. Eric spoke of the ambition of the national team, Luis Enrique, Guardiola, his vision of Laporte, more intimate and personal aspects and, even, he dared with a test of the Eurocopa.

Eric made clear the winning mentality that Luis Enrique has transmitted to the group: “Our ambition is maximum, we must go step by game, game after game, but the ambition of the team is very great. The spectacular group, with a huge level in training. I have never seen a delivery like it and this says a lot about the team and its ambition. But Poland touches first and what has to come will come. “

The Blaugrana defender defended Morata and does not believe that Spain has a lack of goal. “The whole team is capable of scoring goals, Álvaro had the bad luck of the occasion, but we all know that he is a great playerHe has our confidence, we support each other and he will score many goals. “

Olympic Games

With Kun in La Roja, would the goal problem be solved? Eric smiled broadly and said with good humor: “It wouldn’t be bad (laughs), I don’t need to talk much about him, he’s had enough of scoring goals in England. Hopefully he can do it with us too.”

Eric aspires to be a participant in the Eurocup and does not rule out later participating in the Tokyo 2020 Games: “Now I am focused on the Eurocup, what comes next will be seen.”