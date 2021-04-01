Eric Garcia sits Sergio Ramos

04/01/2021 at 12:17 PM CEST

Eric Garcia has been one of the sensations of this last national team break. During the three qualifying games for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Manchester City center-back has played 266 minutes of the 270 possible, establishing himself as the starting center-back of the Spanish team, to the detriment of Sergio Ramos.

The selection is another world. The Catalan has only played four games in the Premier League as a ‘citizen’ this season. His firm will not to renew and leave England to join the ranks of Barça during the next season has played against him. “Eric is not playing much due to a professional and not a sports situation, but we have blind confidence in him and I believe that he can be of great help to us in the present of the national team,” said Luis Enrique after providing the squad list.

So much so that the young center-back has ended up seating captain Sergio Ramos. Eric has played 403 minutes in these last three matches, compared to 187 for the Andalusian. In fact, since Garcia debuted with La Roja, his numbers are also above those of Ramos: 514 minutes compared to 436.

Eric played the 90 minutes against Greece and Georgia, while against Kosovo he did so during the first 86, being replaced, precisely, by Ramos who spent four minutes on the pitch and reached 180 caps.

At the gates of the Eurocup

The next list provided by Luis Enrique will be that of the European Championship. It seems very difficult not to see Eric Garcia among those chosen by ‘Lucho’. The coach has reiterated on many occasions that the criterion he follows is that of the performance of all the players.

Thus, Eric has many numbers to be one of the starting centrals during this European Championship, which will be played between June 11 and July 11. His companion in the axis of the rear is unknown. Pau Torres came from being an indisputable in the defensive line, but an injury has hindered him from being able to participate in this last window of international commitments. Iñigo Martínez has added 265 minutes against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo, being the second most used central.

However, even though they are both right-handed, Nor would it be ruled out to place Eric Garcia and Sergio Ramos as the starting central pair during the European Championship, just like they did in the first half against Greece.