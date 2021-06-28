Eric Garcia or Pau Torres, the doubt of Luis Enrique

06/28/2021

Act. At 12:26 CEST

Spain disputes this afternoon the round of 16 of the Eurocup. The national team faces Croatia in a duel where those of Luis Enrique they must take a step forward and confirm the good feelings displayed in the match against Slovakia. For this, the Spanish coach would bet on the same eleven, with Eric Garcia as holder.

The new central Barcelona Football Club set a good performance against Slovakia and could repeat in the starting lineup next to Laporte, with whom he already played for Manchester City. Eric has always been very fond of Luis Enrique, as he demonstrated in the last qualifying round where he gave him two starts.

The good start from behind Eric Garcia would allow those of Luis Enrique an asset to overcome the pressure of a Croatia that is the current runner-up in the world. If his ownership is confirmed, the Barça central defender would win the game, again, to Pau Torres. The Villarreal central was the teammate of Laporte in the first two matches of the Eurocup, where the team did not find fluidity in the game.