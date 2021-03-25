Eric Garcia makes it clear that it is designed for the Barça style

03/25/2021 at 22:38 CET

Luis Enrique surprised him by giving Eric Garcia the start. The central formed in La Masia, which he barely accumulated 16 minutes in his last 11 official matches (Guardiola hardly takes it into account knowing that he will not renew his contract when it expires on June 30), he has started against Greece as a couple in the defense axis with Sergio Ramos, another footballer who had only played two encounters after returning from knee injury.

Both Eric and the one from Beds have run into a rather placid game on a defensive level and with Greece that in the first 45 minutes has practically renounced the attack. The Hellenic team has waited crouching behind and not even with Morata’s 1-0 has taken a step forward. That has caused the Spanish defense to have played well ahead and with many meters ahead, so we have been able to see García reaching almost three-quarters of the field when Spain had possession, either by teaming up or with long drives.

BRUSH STROKES OF YOUR STRONG POINTS

In this sense, beyond two losses in the first stages of the match, the next FC Barcelona player has been sure in the delivery and giving dynamism to the attacking plays of a Luis Enrique team that has not had it. not easy to penetrate the Greek wall with which they have found in Los Cármenes. In the first half Eric has left us a couple of brushstrokes about his strengths. Anticipation, cutting speed, serenity and temperance with the ball at the feet.

The Barcelonian has shared the band with one of the most fit footballers of today, a Marcos Llorente who Luis Enrique has surprisingly located on the right-hand side. Eric completed the 90 minutes at a good level.