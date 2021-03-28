Èric Garcia is focused on qualifying Spain for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and parks his future at FC Barcelona

03/28/2021 at 9:16 PM CEST

XC

Èric Garcia He was one of the four players who repeated ownership regarding the premiere against Greece and commanded with his placement, anticipation and good ball delivery the agonizing comeback of Spain against Georgia (1-2) on his way to be in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Manchester City center-back has come to this call amid the news about his signing for FC Barcelona when the current season concludes. But the Barcelona continues without pronouncing on the matter.

The footballer emerged from the Blaugrana quarry again threw balls out when he was questioned about his future at the Camp Nou: “I am focused on what I have to do and now what I have to do is the national team, because we have a very difficult game against Kosovo. “.

Like Dani Olmo, Èric García considered that the victory rewarded the merits displayed by the team: “We deserved it. We already deserved it against Greece, who found themselves with a penalty. The most important thing is that we have competed to the maximum from the beginning. The first time they reached us they scored the goal, but in the second half we dominated completely and in the end Dani’s goal came. It has been a pain!.

The Catalan thanked Luis Enrique for the confidence he is giving him and pointed to him as the key to the comeback: “At half-time we made a couple of adjustments that have made us feel more comfortable. We needed that goal from Dani!“.

Ferran Torres: “You had to win anyway, because not every day you have the opportunity to go to a World Cup”

Ferran Torres was relieved after opening the way for the comeback: “You had to take the game as it was, because not every day you have the possibility of playing a World Cup. We knew we were going to suffer. Although it was nice to play with the public, we also knew that we would have the fans against us, but the important thing is to have added the three points “.

The Manchester City forward analyzed the problems that Spain has encountered in opening up rival defenses in these first two qualifying matches: “Rivals know that we like to have the ball and they usually lock us up. We will have to work to find spaces and manufacture. scoring chances in situations like this. We have to get our football out, because if we are able to do it, few teams can beat us“.

Pedro Porro: “It is always good to debut with a victory”

The game was very special for Pedro Porro. The Sporting de Portugal full-back made his international debut by starting in the starting eleven against Georgia. The ex-Girona player was happy for his premiere: “Since you were little you always think about this moment and it is to be grateful. It’s always good to debut with victory. “

Pedro Porro acknowledged that he had a bad time in his duels with the scorer, Kvaratskhelia: “If he is international, it is for something and the yellow also conditioned me. It was a difficult game because of the way Georgia played, but we have not given up and in the end the victory has come“.