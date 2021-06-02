Eric García excites the fans with his words after arriving at FC Barcelona

The defender Eric Garcia, who was introduced this Tuesday as a new Barcelona player, was excited to return to the club of his life: “Changing in the Camp Nou dressing room is an immense joy, the end of the road.”

At 20 years old, Eric Garcia He has made the reverse route to the one he did in 2017, when he left the Barça team to sign for Manchester City. And it is that the center-back had been at the Barça school since 2008 where, with the ‘3’ on his back, he was always captain of all the teams to which he belonged.

After completing four seasons in Manchester, the Catalan defender entered the first team dressing room today to put on the Barça shirt again, with his first name on the back -Eric- and pose for the media before signing his new contract, which will link him to the Catalan club until June 30, 2026.

“The experience in Manchester has been very positive, but there is never a bad time to come to Barça. My dream was to return and it is already a dream come true,” he smiled in his presentation at the 1899 Auditorium of the Camp Nou.

The career of Eric García, which comes with the release letter and will have a termination clause of 400 million euros, has many parallels with that of Gerard Piqué.

And it is that Piqué, a technical center forged in La Masia, like him, also had to emigrate to Manchester -in his case United- before returning to Barcelona to triumph.

“That they compare me with Piqué obviously everyone likes it, but I am starting my career and he is and has been the best center-back in the last ten years. Now sharing a dressing room with him is a joy and also a requirement, because you know that by your side is the best, “he said.

Eric García could have returned Barcelona as champion of the Champions League if City had not lost last Saturday in the final against Chelsea. “A nailed thorn” that he would like to get rid of in the best way: “Coming to the club of my life to win it here.”

García will be reunited in the first team with forward Ansu Fati, with whom he forged a great friendship while they played together in the lower categories of the Barça club.

“I love Ansu very much and I really want to play with him at the Camp Nou, because he is a great player. I am sure that he will return (from his injury) as he left: at a very high level,” he commented on the Hispano-Guinean tip.

For Eric, returning to his club as a first team player does not suppose “any pressure”, as he remembered what they taught him at La Masia since he entered.

“I will give everything for this shirt as I have done since I was little, because they instilled in me that this is a club of successes and that it has to be won. I am in a winning club and I am a person who likes to win,” he said.

