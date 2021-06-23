Eric Garcia, brilliant in the exit of the ball in his debut in the Eurocup

06/23/2021 at 8:10 PM CEST

Eric Garcia Y Sergio Busquets They were two of Luis Enrique’s novelties to ‘revolutionize’ the starting eleven of Spain and try to certify the pass to the round of 16 of the European Championship. The central and the midfielder, completely recovered after contracting the coronavirus, were headlines and became, along with other players such as Sarabia or Azpilicueta, in the blessed ‘guilty’ of the image improvement of the ‘Red’, who thrashed Slovakia (0-5) and achieved his goal of qualify for the next round, although she did it as second in her group for Sweden’s victory against Poland (3-2).

Jordi Alba and Pedri, who had already participated in the first two games, also started at the start. They performed, once again, at a very good level, although the best Barça footballer (and the one of the match) was Sergio Busquets. The captain showed why Luis Enrique did not even think of looking for a substitute when he had to leave the concentration after becoming infected. He completed a recital. He energized the game of the Spanish team and helped the team scare away the ghosts of the lack of depth and goal, especially the first question. Its impact was absolute. Spain, finally, found the leader that it missed so much.

The gazes of the Catalans fans, however, focused on Eric Garcia. The new and exciting signing of Barça occupied the position of right central and was very little demanded, but he responded excellently in all the defensive actions he had to carry out. The good pressure after the loss of Luis Enrique’s men moved the ball away from Unai Simón’s goal and, consequently, the work of the Catalan center-back focused on kicking the ball from behind, the subject that is best given to him. The Asturian coach lined him up, in fact, because he knew that having a defender like him to face a low block is a great way to avoid the jam his team suffered against Sweden and Poland.

Intelligent decision-making

Eric’s heat map was very significant: the area of ​​the pitch he inhabited during the match was the middle of the field. In some moments he settled in opposite field. The one from Martorell knew how to discern when he had to move the ball horizontally to mess up the opponent and when he should cross lines with low, strong and convincing passes. He associated very well with Busquets, enabled Morata and Gerard Moreno on some occasions and also found Pedri and Koke on others. He got on well with Laporte, the leader of the defensive line. The match ended with 76 interventions, 73 passes with 96% accuracy, one shot blocked and two duels won. He played 70 minutes. He was replaced by Pau Torres.

In his first appearance at the Eurocup, Eric Garcia also justified why Barcelona fans are very hopeful about his arrival in Ronald Koeman’s team. The culé team has incorporated a footballer who meets all the basic requirements to succeed at the Camp Nou. From here, his evolution and the passage of time will establish whether the youth squad marks an era or his passage through the Barça dressing room is testimonial.