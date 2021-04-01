Eric Garcia, a case that is not normal with Spain

04/01/2021

“Eric Garcia is not a normal case.” This is how sincere Luis Enrique Martínez was at the end of Spain’s game against Kosovo when he valued the role of Eric Garcia in this start of qualifying for Qatar 2022. Eric arrived at the Spanish concentration with the logical doubts about a footballer who did not play for his team, Manchester City, and returned to England with a place for the European Championship in his pocket.

Lucho acknowledged that “we took risks with Eric because in his team he has played very little. But we are confident and he has shown his level without playing.” The coach defined the central defender as a footballer “very intelligent, who does not appear how old he is (20 years old) on the field of play. He generates a lot of confidence in us, and he is more than capable “.

Luis Enrique knows that Eric Garcia will play for FC Barcelona and this is the only reason for which now it does not have continuity in the City of Guardiola. In this sense, he recalled that “the City wanted to renew it, although its decision is clear that it goes the other way.” The coach added that “we are delighted to have a player like Eric. He directs the defense, leads, communicates on the field, he is intelligent, he knows what actions he must exploitWhat should you improve? You have shown us that, despite not playing for your team, you can play for the national team and at a high level. In these ten days he has confirmed his level“.

Eric García and Ansu Fati, with Luis Enrique in the selection



In this 2021, since he communicated that he would not renew for Manchester City, Eric has only played two full games with his team, in the FA Cup against Swansea (February 10) and Cheltenham (January 23). At the premiere, his only appearance was in the final fifteen minutes against Fulham on March 13.

Luis Enrique was convinced of his performance in the windows of the UEFA Nations League and did not hesitate to call him. He has good reports of the player’s professionalism and behavior, so he was certain that, at the very least, he would arrive physically prepared. Another thing is the rhythm of competition and did not accuse inactivity.

Eric was the outfield player who spent the most minutes on the field in all three games, against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo. A total of 266 minutes. He was only substituted in the last four against the Kosovars for Ramos to add his 180th match with La Roja.

Èric García led the defense of Spain against Georgia



Accuracy and only one fault

In these three encounters, Eric completed 344 passes, 329 right and only 15 wrong. That is, it was accurate in 95.6% of its appearances. The exit of the ball is one of its great virtues and that best fit with the idea of ​​Luis Enrique.

In defense he was firm and only had to commit one foul in three games. His good positioning and sense of anticipation allow him to defend well without having to commit offenses near the area or in the area itself that can be expensive.

Eric has already accumulated 7 international matches and has not moved from the team since he replaced the injured Ramos in the 43rd minute of the first half against Germany in November’s historic 6-0 win in the UEFA Nations League.

The one from Martorell is close to experiencing a season finale that will mark his career. Participation in his first major national team tournament and, of course, his dream transfer to FC Barcelona. A walk home through the front door.