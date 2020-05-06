Fresh and full of good humor, without letting the pandemic affect his sleep and on the contrary, reinforcing his conviction that the artistic path he took is the right one. This is Eric de Franco, a singer-songwriter from Los Angeles who is promoting the song “Ontas” on networks, a piece that also already has a video that is currently causing a furor on YouTube.

Via telephone and respecting the isolation from the pandemic, the artist explains a little about the creation of this piece: “It is a fun topic but with history. I believe in other lives, and I started writing about a couple who had a relationship in one life and years later they meet again in another, only to move away again (laughs). That is how the idea of ​​‘Ontas’ was born. ”

The song had in its genesis the production of the famous Stefano Viero, who has worked with other artists such as Danna Paola, Dulce María and Kalimba, to name a few. “Stefano helped me a lot to decide the rhythm of the song, an urban pop, not reggaeton, since it sounds fresh on the radio.”

De Franco is not a makeshift on the music scene. He has already shared the stage, as opening act, with artists such as Camila and La Quinta Estación.

“I particularly remember that years ago I had to open a concert for Camila. It was in a bullring and there were several opening acts, with me being the last. It was regular for everyone, people wanted to see Camila, she was screaming for them. When I went on stage I faced my nerves and played a cover and two of my songs. There the magic happened, because people sang to me. He changed the chip and I had a hard time getting off the stage (laughs). That left me a teaching and a great gift. ”

Always smiling, she acknowledges that quarantine “has been difficult for everyone. At first I fell like a bucket of cold water, threw many launch plans, promotion … but we have been adapting, understanding that it is important to be locked up, but focused on the spiritual, on growing. ” Eric adds that he has taken advantage of this time to “write a lot, learn from experience. I think that will be reflected in what I do from now on ”.

“Ontas” continues to accumulate visits on YouTube, and this encourages Eric de Franco to continue promoting his music on networks, soon contemplating the release of more songs. “We will continue to prepare more novelties for people, hoping that we can soon return to the stage.”

JL

