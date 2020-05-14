Mexico, May 14 . .- The American actor Eric Christian Olsen assured that after a long journey in the cinema it was his desire to start a family that prompted him to move to television with the series “NCIS: LA”, one of the best decisions he said he has ever made.

“When I was making movies I had to go 7 to 10 months a year and when I met Sarah, my wife, I told my agents that I wanted to start a family in Los Angeles (USA) and I wanted to join a series and never in a million years did I think I would do it for 11 seasons, “said the actor, who plays detective Marty Deeks on the series, in a conference call.

That is why Olsen, who has given life to the same character for ten years, assures that the gratitude that he has for Deeks and his team is caused by the opportunity that this has given him to be “the father and the husband” that he wants. to be, to be able to make breakfast for YOUR children, “to be with them at dinner and read a story at night”.

Currently, in Latin America, season 11 of this series is broadcast by A&E and this time Olsen debuted as a co-writer of episode number 250, which he hopes will be the first of many, as he already plans to write one more chapter for the twelfth season.

“I think the work involved in writing an episode is monumental: the time it takes to do the research, have what it takes to do it, pre-production, film it. Nothing stops, it has been one of the most outstanding events of my work, I am dying for to do it again “, he specified.

The episode will be dedicated to Hetty (Linda Hunt), who Olsen says is her favorite character in the series, and from her point of view it is a very important chapter because she will have to face revenge.

SIMILARITIES WITH THE CURRENT CRISIS

Christian Olsen also assures that the characters will also have to face an event that resembles the reality that is lived around the world in terms of the pandemic, but with another type of disease.

“This season Ebola comes to Los Angeles and we spend time talking to people about how they dealt with it and it’s terrible, and now four months later something similar is happening and I think people who put their lives at the service of the community before the their own is admirable, they are true heroes, “he said.

The actor believes that it is not just the doctors and nurses who go out every day to fight the pandemic, but all the people who make the world keep moving thanks to their work and who have not been able to stay home and wait that in the future the program will make a chapter on the coronavirus.

“That would be very interesting, I think a chapter of the coronavirus can definitely be part of this ‘show’, I think it has to be, because it is a new way in which the world has interacted,” he said.

Olsen said that one of the reasons why the program has been so successful is the great responsibility that each of the members has around the work, in addition to considering that television is in its “golden age”.

“We always feel the pressure to make good television, we take it as a responsibility. We have to do our best, I feel the pressure and I think we all work better under that pressure and that is what fans do with us for so many years” , said.

Finally, the actor expressed his love for the almost 500 workers who managed to carry out the series and assured that although he does not know how much longer he will be, he loves his job.

Access exclusive premium content, with photos and videos, in Efe Servicios’ new Entertainment America product (http://bit.ly/EFEentretention). On Twitter you can follow us with the hashtag #EFEentretention

.