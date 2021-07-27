Eric Bledsoe could quickly get out of Memphis

Last night came the first big trade of the draft week. New Orleans sent Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe to Memphis while hosting Jonas Valanciunas – they also traded rounds of the draft. This move corresponded to the desire of the Louisianans to eliminate the contract of the two transferred players from their account books; In other words, it is not that in the Grizzlies there is an essential objective of having them.

Against that background, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports affirms that Erid Bledsoe’s passage through the Tennessee franchise can be really short, since according to sources familiar with the situation, the point guard is not expected to remain in the team.

If the guard’s quick goodbye were to take place, this would mean that he would meet his fourth team in just over a year. Recall that in the Orlando bubble he was with the Milwaukee Bucks, which was later sent to New Orleans and is now part of the Grizzlies. Yes, Bledsoe has gone from having a stable career (10 years between the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks) to starting to spin around without finding an accommodation.

Regarding his probable departure from Memphis, no team interested in taking over his services has so far emerged. The truth is that his consideration in the NBA has diminished in recent years in unison with his numbers. Since the 2017-18 season, the first in Milwaukee, his points per game have gone from 17.8 to 12.2.

(Photograph by Rob Carr / .)