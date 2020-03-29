Eric Bischoff talks about hima phone call that led him to fire Steve Austin

Before “Stone Cold” Steve Austin became one of the biggest stars in WWE history, was “Stunning »Steve Austin at WCW. Austin was fired by WCW in June 1995 while suffering from a triceps injury.

During his 83 Weeks podcastEric Bischoff discussed the reasons why WCW fired Austin and told the story of a phone call that sealed the deal for Bischoff and the company.

Bischoff commented:

“We were paying Steve a lot of money”

«It was a guarantee. And that was a consideration, not the most important consideration.

“My goal, knowing that Steve was going to be injured and would eventually return, was to keep his character alive and not just let him disappear from the face of the earth.

We were producing a show, WCW Saturday Night, and I thought, I know he can’t fight, but let’s get at least one behind-the-scenes promotion with Steve Austin just to keep him visible so his character doesn’t disappear. ”

«I told Tony Schiavone to call Steve. It was very early in the afternoon, he could come in and do his promo, then come home at 7 o’clock that night. Shouldn’t that have been a big problem?

Tony didn’t want to bury Steve, I put Tony in a difficult situation.

Tony called Steve and Steve’s wife answered the phone. Schiavone informed me of the conversation he had with Steve’s wife:

“Hi Steve, Tony Schiavone is on the phone who wants to talk to you,” and Tony could hear Steve yelling at his wife, Tell those motherfuckers I’m not here.

Steve did not want to answer the phone

Eric continued:

Well, that was pretty silly, wasn’t it? That was silly. He just didn’t want to have a conversation. I didn’t want to hear anything he had to say, or maybe he was in pain, I don’t know.

Tony says to me:

“I called Steve’s house and talked to his wife and I hate to say this, but I could hear Steve in the background telling his wife to tell me he wasn’t there.” There are certain things that bother me and dishonesty is one of them. «.

Bischoff commented on that phone call the moment Steve Austin’s relationship with WCW ended.

“For me, at the time that was very dishonest.”

Now if Steve had picked up the phone and told Tony : Tell Eric I’m not in the mood to go in or I’m in pain, ‘nothing was wrong. “

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.