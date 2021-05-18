Eric Bana reveals if he would play another Marvel superhero

Actor Eric Bana made a great Avenger movie long before the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe existed.

In 2003 the film of Hulk directed by Ang Lee and starring Eric Bana, Jennifer connelly Y Sam elliott. The character’s rights belonged to Universal Pictures and this version of Bruce Banner is not part of any Cinematic Universe. So Edward Norton rebooted the great Green avenger in 2008, although it was later replaced by Mark Ruffalo.

That movie of Hulk 2003 is a bit strange, as it played with the images as if they were vignettes and had very advanced special effects for that moment. Now Eric Bana has commented on his experience playing the character of Marvel and has revealed if he would return to give life to another superhero.

“It wasn’t a quick yes, that’s for sure. It took me a while to understand. He was not aware of the script before signing the film. It’s one of the only movies I’ve made where that was the case. It just wasn’t the type in the movie I saw myself making. “

“You certainly don’t go into a movie like that thinking you were going to do more than one, that just wasn’t at stake. Also, expectations are not what they are now. I approached it as something exceptional ”.

Eric Bana also confirmed that he was never asked to return in 2008, the actor added that he has seen the version of Edward Norton, but not that of Mark Ruffalo: “He’s the one who solved it. He found his way ”.

From his words we can understand that he will not return to the superhero genre.

“That is why I have not ventured into that area again.” Eric Bana admitted. “They’re not the kind of movie that I run with and see myself, so I don’t have the conversation with myself whether it’s something I want to be a part of.”

At least Eric Bana He’s not averse to working on big blockbusters. Since we have been able to see it in Troy (2004), Star trek (2009) or King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur (2017).

