Eric Bana is not interested in returning as the Hulk to the multiverse

The multiverse is “in fashion.” Both DC and Marvel will continue to use this concept, in one way or another, in the cinema in the near future. In addition, in both cases the idea of ​​recovering old actors who participated in superhero films is being played. That makes it look at other possible actors who can return to their old characters.

This time it was the actor’s turn Eric Bana, who played Bruce Banner in the film “Hulk” 2003 directed by Ang Lee. A film completely removed from what is the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and corresponds to that boom of films that occurred at the beginning of the millennium.

We know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to play with this in a certain way in the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” since Alfred Molina will return as the same version of Octopus from “Spider-Man 2”, Jamie Foxx as a Electro version, and quite possibly JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. Could it be possible to recover the Bruce Banner from Eric Bana? The actor is less than enthusiastic about the idea. In fact it ensures that always saw that movie something unique, a movie no continuity condition.

When I went to make that movie, it was like before the Marvel Universe, right? That universe didn’t even really exist. So, it always felt like a one-time movie to me.

In the interview, the actor has also looked back at that moment when he agreed to make the movie, something that hesitated for a while.

It wasn’t a quick yes, that’s for sure. It took me a while to get used to the idea. He did not know the script before signing the film. It’s one of the only movies I’ve made that has been like this. It just wasn’t the kind of movie I saw myself making.

Bana ended up making the film, which netted a domestic box office of $ 132 million, slightly less than the film’s budget. This evidently diminished the chances of a sequel, but it is also true that Bana never had plans to return.

You certainly don’t go into a movie like that thinking you’re going to do more than one… that just wasn’t at stake, ”he says considering the state of superhero movies at the time. Expectations are not the same as now. I thought about it as something unique.

Add the actor that They never made him an offer to come back as the Hulk ahead of the 2008 movie “The Incredible Hulk” starring Edward Norton.

Bana said that, in general, superhero movies are not to your liking.