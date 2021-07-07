Eric Adams won the Democratic primary to run for mayor of New York

Eric Adams he was the winner of the Democratic primaries for the election of Mayor of New York.

The Brooklyn Borough president reacted on Tuesday to the preliminary results.

“Although there is still a small Catholic vote to count, the result is clear. A historic, diverse coalition led by the New York working class led us to victory in the Democratic primary for the mayoral election of New York. “Adams noted.

“Now we must focus on the November election to bring the promise of this great city to those who are hurting, to those who are not being served, and to those who are committed to a safe, accessible and just future for all New Yorkers.”added.

Preliminary polls indicate that Adams would become the second African-American mayor in New York history, as the Democratic Party is a broad favorite for the elections.