Eric Adams triumph in the primaries for mayor, between demands and hope

Although the New York City Board of Elections (BOE) officially certify the results of the primary elections on June 22, after long elections in which the electoral body admitted shameful errors in the initial count, Eric Adams not only did he score the victory, but he was also recognized by his strongest rivals in the contest, as the winner of the Democratic ticket in the face of the fight for mayor.

Preliminary figures released Tuesday, with only a few pending mail-in votes to count, are no longer enough to turn the tide of the election, where Adams was ranked the winner, with 50.5%, of the total number of votes, with a lead of over 8,000 votes about the former Health Commissioner, Kathryn Garcia, who achieved 49.5%.

And facing the general elections in November, where the current Brooklyn Borough President must face the republican candidate, Curtis sliwa To formalize his victory, in an election that is seen as mere formalism, since New York voters are largely Democrats, the cry of the Latino community is that Adams be a mayor for all.

Although there is still the former captain of the NYPD win the elections that will take place in less than 4 months to become the successor of Bill de Blasio, to as of January 2022, of course, his recent triumph is seen among Hispanic communities and workers with hope, but at the same time with clear demands.

This is what the political analyst assures Lucia Gomez, who now the challenge for Eric Adams is to move from words to actions, but at the same time stressed that it will be vital that the Latino community play an active role in demanding responses to their needs and not waiting for what is generated from City Hall .

“Based on what he has shown, we can see that after winning in November, there will be a Mayor who will pay attention to the working community, that fights for better conditions and that cries out for more affordable housing. Eric knows our community very closely and in that sense, the Mayor will be working on the issues that concern us the most, ”said the expert.

“What we must do is ensure that the Mayor works for our communities, and that is why it is our obligation to work more actively in proposing and pushing things, and ensuring that when he is Mayor he is listening to us at all times, instead of waiting for them to propose the agenda. Our role is the one that will make the difference“.

Gomez also welcomes the next recovery plans for New York City, after the pandemic of the COVID-19, which already leaves more than 956,729 infections, 33,000 deaths and thousands of jobs lost, the arrival of a new Municipal Council, where more than 60% of the chairs will be renewed.

“I think that the results of these elections leave us hope. We have also elected a City Council that emphasizes more the importance of the people participating in the elections of their future. And with the majority of the new members with a more positive angle of conversation towards our communities, seeking that we can live well and that we rise up as a City after the pandemic, in a more equitable way, there will be a better balance ”, added Gómez.

The analyst Carlos Vargas placeholder image, mentioned for his part, that Eric Adams must recognize that his triumph was given in large part to the electoral support he obtained from the Latino community, mainly in the counties of The Bronx and Brooklyn, and that if he is confirmed as Mayor, after the general elections in November, he will have the obligation to repay that support with acts.

“Eric Adams owes the Hispanic population his victory. They were not the only ones who voted for him, but the coalition that elected him shows the power of different leaders such as Ydanis Rodríguez and Rubén Díaz Jr. who strongly supported his candidacy and is evidence of what he owes to that community ”, said the analyst. “For that reason, he will have to work for the most important, most pressing problems that New York City and the Hispanic population face, such as employment, housing, education, and then public health after what he showed the COVID ”.

Vargas He stressed that another of the great challenges for Adams, of reaching the Mayor’s Office, is that he manages to create a balance between safety, quality of life and respect for civil rights, and mentioned that his experience as a member of the NYPD can be used in a positive.

“At a time when there has been a surge in killings and shootings, there is no doubt that as a former cop, he can address community claims to live in safe communities, against criminals, and abuses by the police. The security mod can be provided without violating rights, “said the expert on political affairs.

And on the support expressed to the “Stop and Frisk” policy By Adams, the analyst warned that the winner of the primary elections has never defended the abuse that this practice did in times like those of former mayors Guilliani and Bloomberg.

NYC Undocumented Will Not Receive Any Direct Financial Aid From The City In The Biden Era

“Although he is in favor of searches, he has said that they cannot be done indiscriminately, but the question here is whether he will be able to convince police officers and police commanders to observe these guidelines, something that De Blasio could not. do, to a certain extent, with a sit-down relationship by the police, to do these searches well, “added Vargas.

Murad Awawdeh, executive director of NYIC Action (New York Immigration Coalition Action), called on Adams, as well as other elected officials, to put the immigrant community among their priorities, which at election time, they promised to defend tooth and nail.

“With the conclusion of the most momentous municipal elections in a generation, NYIC calls on all primary winners to commit to supporting the largest immigrant population in the country,” said Awawdeh, warning to be ready to work shoulder shoulder to shoulder with the next political leaders.

“Next year, we will work with the new generation of elected officials to build a New York that values ​​unity, fairness and justice. We must go beyond the work we have successfully done over the past eight years and build a fairer and more equitable New York City for all, ”said the activist, who congratulated Adams and the election winners. “A city where racial justice is at the forefront of politics, not an afterthought. A city where all New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status, can thrive and have a path to true equality and upward economic mobility. A city that respects all New Yorkers and offers avenues for success, no matter when they first called our city home. A city that puts the needs of the most vulnerable and marginalized in the interests of a powerful elite“.

And although the results of the elections, due to the problems presented by the errors of the Electoral Board, had suggested that legal measures presented in court, could create divisions and confrontations, the strongest contenders of Eric Adams, conceded their defeat and showed his support for the eventual mayor of the Big Apple.

Kathryn GarciaNot only did he say he had congratulated Adams, but he also appreciated the progress of the movement to elect a woman to the highest leadership of the City, a challenge that he was about to achieve.

“This campaign has come closer than any time in history to breaking that glass ceiling and selecting the first mayor of New York City,” said the former commissioner.

Maya wiley, for his part, who ranked third in the contest, highlighted the triumph of his rival, as something very significant.

“This is only the second time that a black New Yorker has been elected mayor of the city and that has tremendous significance for so many New Yorkers, particularly blacks,” the attorney commented.

The councilman and candidate for Comptroller, Brad Lander, at an Easter event a couple of months ago, vows to continue fighting for immigrants to get to win

Another of the contests that was closely followed was that of Municipal Comptroller, figure that will audit the financial movements of the City, where the current councilor for Brooklyn, Brad Lander, a broad defender of the Latino and immigrant community, won with 51.9%, represented by 339,129 votes against Corey Johnson, who conceded his defeat, after obtaining the 48.1% of the votes, with 314,446 votes.

After his triumph, the winner of the Democratic ticket to the Comptroller’s Office, assured that from his position he will continue to ensure that Hispanics and vulnerable communities have full access to City services and that there is greater equity.

“I promise to work hard every day to build a fairer, more equitable city and more prepared for the future. We run a campaign based on the idea that we can have a bold and progressive local government that works for its people. This was the most popular Comptroller campaign in New York history, and I couldn’t be more grateful to everyone who was a part of it. ” Lander said.

Given what the victory of Lander will mean, supported by figures such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio, in the municipal control body, the Party of Working Families, he showed his optimism and hope.

“During his time on the City Council, Brad achieved significant accomplishments for workers, from expanding sick leave to major protections for tenants and promoting participatory budgeting. We know Brad will do the same as Comptroller, not simply restoring the city’s finances to pre-pandemic levels, but transforming our city into a livable and sustainable community where all people can prosper, ”said Sochie Nnaemeka, NY-PMA Party Director. “Comptroller-elect Lander will work with our movement to ensure that New York’s economic recovery is fair and equitable. We are proud to have fought to choose him. “

Results by the Mayor of NYC

50.5%: Eric Adams, with 403,333 votes 49.5%: Kathryn Garcia, with 394,907

Results by the Municipal Comptroller

51.9%: Brad Lander, with 339,129 votes 48.1% Corey Johnson, with 314,446 votes

Manhattan Tax Results

33.9%: Alvin Bragg, with 71,947 30.5%: Tali Weinstein, with 64,682 votes

Bronx Borough President Results

53.5%: Vanessa Gibson, with 49,392 votes 46.5%: Fernando Cabrera, with 42,953 votes

Brooklyn Borough President Results

54.8%: Antonio Reynoso, with 107,480 votes 45.2% Jo Anne Simon, with 88,509 votes

Manhattan President Results

53.7%: Mark Levine, with 99,643 votes 46.3%: Brad Hoylman, with 85,756 votes

Staten Island President Results

65%: Mark Murphy, with 16,350 votes 35%: Lorraine Honor, with 8,806 votes

Queens President Results