Eric Adams leads the primaries for mayor of New York, but far from the required 50%

With 82% of the face-to-face ballots counted, Eric Adams last night led (31%) the preference of Democratic voters for mayor of New York, but that number does not allow him to consider himself a winner, according to the new counting system that requires at least 50%

In second place is Maya Wiley (21.9%), former adviser to current Mayor Bill de Blasio and candidate of the most progressive wing of the Democratic Party, closely followed by former Sanitation Department commissioner Kathryn García (20.3%). So the numbers, vote-by-mail and the automatic “turnaround” system open the way to possible several weeks of scrutiny that could generate surprises, as the polls warned.

“We know there are going to be two, three and four counts, we know, but we also know what New York has said: ‘Our first pick is Eric,'” said Adams, a former NYPD cop and Brooklyn Borough President.

Andrew Yang, who for weeks led the polls, was in a distant fourth place last night (11.65%) and admitted defeat shortly before 11 pm “I am not going to be the next mayor of New York City,” he said, quoted by New York Post.

