Ergin Ataman, Anadolu Efes, best coach of the Euroleague

06/21/2021 at 6:27 PM CEST

.

Ergin Ataman has been voted best coach of the season in the Euroleague after winning with Anadolu Efes the first title of the maximum continental competition in the history of the Turkish team, a success that completes their great year as they also won the league in their country against Fenerbahce.

The Alexander Gomelski Prize is awarded annually by a jury made up of the coaches who participate in the Euroleague, that on this occasion they recognized the great work of Ataman, who arrived at the Istanbul club in the middle of the 2017-2018 season and this season, after finishing third in the regular season with 22 wins and twelve defeats, they eliminated Real Madrid in the quarterfinals and they beat CSKA and Barça in the Final Four in Cologne.

Behind Ataman, who received 12 of the 18 possible votes, were Andrea Trinchieri of FC Bayern Munich, Ettore Messina, from AX Armani Exchange Milan, and Sarunas Jasikevicius, from Barça.

Before taking the reins of Anadolu Efes, Ataman coached teams such as Montepaschi Siena, Ulker from Istanbul, Fortitudo from Bologna, Besiktas from Istanbul and Galatasaray, in addition to directing the Turkish team between 2014 and 2016. He is, together with Dusan Ivkovic and Aito García Reneses, one of three coaches who has won four different European trophies.

In addition, he shares with Ivkovic and David Blatt the merit of having won both the Eurocup and the Euroleague. In this last competition he has been on the bench a total of 293 games, with 146 wins and 147 defeats.