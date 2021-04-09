Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven drops Erick Gutiérrez due to injury

PSV Eindhoven is in the final part of its preparation training, to face the match corresponding to matchday 29 of the Eredivisie as a visitor against the VVV-Venlo.

A few days before the game is held in the Seacon Stadium, the farm team led by the German coach Roger schmidt has reported that midfielder Erick Gutiérrez is low for commitment.

Via Twitter, PSV Eindhoven released the statement where they revealed that the Mexican midfielder has suffered a muscle injury during practice this Thursday, pending gravity and recovery time.

“During training this Thursday, Érick Gutiérrez suffered a muscle injury, so he will not be part of PSV’s call for the visit to VVV-Venlo this Sunday,” the statement said.

PSV Eindhoven are in second position in the general table in the 2020-2021 season in the Eredivisie with 58 points, 11 units behind the current leaders. Ajax ahead of the tournament closing.

