Eredivisie market values: Onana remains leader, Neres and Haller devalued

The Argentine Lisandro rises

Transfermarkt has updated the market values ​​on the Eredivisie and reviewed a total of 288 players. The former quartet at the top of the tournament’s MVP ranking is now a duo: Ajax goalkeeper André Onana, who is still valued at € 30 million, now shares only first place with Donyell Malen.

The PSV center forward, who has been included in the Netherlands’ first list to contest this summer’s European Championship by coach Frank de Boer, will later receive a new market value before the start of the tournament, as will his teammates.

While Onana, currently sanctioned for doping, does not suffer any devaluation, the hitherto leaders David Neres and Sébastien Haller go down. “Since Haller came to Ajax from the Premier League he has struggled to perform at the highest level. He has scored 11 goals in 19 games, but has yet to deliver the quality expected from the most expensive signing in Eredivisie history. The fact that it did not contest the Europa League was another relevant factor in its devaluation ”, explains Transfermarkt.nl Area Manager, Kevin Lux. The forward, traded by West Ham in exchange for 22.5 million euros in the winter market, goes from 30 to 27 million euros, the same as his teammate Neres.

Ajax clear dominance: the most valuable players in the Eredivisie

14. Noni Madueke | PSV | Market value: € 16 million

14. Philipp Max | PSV | Market value: € 16 million

13. Noussair Mazraoui | Ajax | Market value: € 17 million

12. Teun Koopmeiners | AZ | Market value: € 17.5 M

10. Denzel Dumfries | PSV | Market value: € 18 million

10. Dusan Tadic | Ajax | Market value: € 18 million

9. Marcos Senesi | Feyenoord | Market value: € 19 million

8. Nicolás Tagliafico | Ajax | Market value: € 22 million

7. Lisandro Martínez | Ajax | Market value: € 23 M

6. Antony | Ajax | Market value: € 25 million

4. Sébastien Haller | Ajax | Market value: € 27 million

4. David Neres | Ajax | Market value: € 27 M

3. Ryan Gravenberch | Ajax | Market value: € 28 M

1. Donyell Malen | PSV | Market value: € 30 million

1. André Onana | Ajax | Market value: € 30 million

Right winger Neres returned from a knee injury suffered at the start of the season and struggled to match his 2017 and 2018 figures. MVP of the Eredivisie, ”says Lux.

Lisandro Martínez overtakes Nicolás Tagliafico

In addition to Neres and Haller, other Ajax players see their values ​​drop for various reasons. In the cases of Dusan Tadic (from 20 to 18 million euros) and the Argentine Nicolás Tagliafico (from 25 to 22 million euros), age is gradually beginning to influence the market value.

The one that gains value is the Ajax center-back Lisandro Martínez, who with an increase of 1 million reaches his personal record with € 23 million. This, together with the fall of Tagliafico, makes the Newell’s youth squad the most valuable defender in the tournament.

Likewise, Lisandro Martínez expands his advantage as the most sought-after center-back in the Eredivisie since the Argentinean from Feyenoord Marcos Senesi is devalued 1 million to now have 19 million. The three Latin American professionals continue to be part of the top 10 of the most valuable of the European championship.

Madueke overtakes Ihattaren and Rensch & Brobbey on the rise

On the other hand, the young Devyne Rensch and Brian Brobbey, who have played a leading role this season in the first team, receive an upgrade. The winger Rensch rises 2.5 million euros to 8 million euros and Brobbey now stands at 7.5 million euros (+ 1.5 million euros). The latter will be the new reinforcement of RB Leipzig this coming summer.

PSV Eindhoven’s young offensive talent Noni Madueke could also sign for a Bundesliga club. The English Under-21 international has recently been linked with Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig. The interest he arouses and his longer playing time are now reflected in the market value of the former Tottenham winger: Madueke jumps from € 14 million to € 16 million, leaving behind his teammate Mohamed Ihattaren, who is among the losers from the update for the fifth time in a row and is now priced at 12 million euros (-2 million euros).

Aside from footballers from the four big clubs Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar, Joey Veerman of SC Heerenveen has extended his lead as the MVP in the Dutch First Division. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder registers a plus of 1.5 million euros and now stands at 8.5 million.

Only the current Augsburg striker with a past in the Royal Society Alfred Finnbogason, reached a higher value in the history of Heerenveen: 9 million euros. However, it is difficult for Veerman to have time to break this club record, as he seems to have a lot of numbers from leaving the team.

