The Dutch footballers unions VVCS and Proprof announced on Thursday a “historic agreement” with the Federation of Professional Football Organizations, in which a salary reduction of up to 20% is recommended until January 1, 2021.

The reduction would be applied progressively, as it would be 2.5% for tokens starting at 25,000 euros gross per year, and would increase to a maximum of 20%, both organizations indicated in a joint statement.

The document has been joined by the signature of the CVB coaching organization, so the adjustments could also be applied to the coaches, and it is estimated that the measure would save the coffers of the clubs about 35 million euros.

The plan seeks to help the sustainability of Dutch professional football, as some modest teams have experienced serious financial difficulties since the government ordered the suspension of the 2019/20 season to curb contagions due to coronavirus.

The president of the VVCS union, Evgeniy Levchenko, appreciated the measure positively despite the fact that it is only a recommendation.

“We have seen in many countries that players have had very significant salary adjustments applied. Sometimes it was a unilateral decision by the clubs or the government, or it came under strong moral pressure. We have avoided this in the Netherlands,” Levchenko said.

On the other hand, the president of the Federation of Professional Soccer Organizations claimed to be “proud” of the pact signed with the unions. “It indicates that everyone in football is fully aware of the severity of the crisis,” he said.

In addition to the salary reduction recommendation, both institutions announced a binding agreement to extend the current collective agreement until June 2023..