ERE at CaixaBank and BBVA: What’s happening in the banking sector?

The announcement of the ERE at CaixaBank and BBVA In recent days, he is highlighting the delicate situation of the bank clerks. What until a while ago was presented as a stable workstation in good condition, is now surrounded by massive layoffs and employment regulation files. If, on the one hand, CaixaBank announced the dismissal of 8,291 employees, BBVA will lay off 3,798 people.

CaixaBank justifications

Faced with this scenario, both banks try to get out of the way of criticism justifying their decisions. CaixaBank ensures that the employment regulation file (ERE) for 8,291 people raised this Tuesday “is necessary” and that it is due to productive and organizational reasons given the duplications and synergies derived from the merger and market circumstances.

In a statement, he explained that the criteria that will be applied to determine the affectation of the process will be “voluntariness and meritocracy.” The bank has maintained that it has submitted a proposal for changes in working conditions to move towards a “sustainable and unified” framework of conditions. It is about the unification of measures fundamentally related to complementary aspects of remuneration and social security, as well as issues related to the flexibility needed to advance the business model and maintain the sustainability of the rural network.

BBVA justifications

For its part, BBVA management has proposed the dismissal of 3,798 people and the closure of 530 branches in a procedure based on productive and organizational reasons derived from digital transformation.

BBVA supports its decision in the context of profound transformation for the sector, marked by an enormous competitive pressure, low interest rates, the accelerated adoption of digital channels by customers and the entry of new digital actors.

The bank considers that to guarantee its competitiveness and future employment sustainability, it is “essential” to continue working even more decisively to reduce its cost structure.

Government criticism

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, has stated that Financial entities such as CaixaBank and BBVA should take into account the public aid they received in the previous crisis before undertaking an ERE.

“The leaders of financial institutions must be aware of the extent to which the sector has been protected to avoid greater evils, and in this situation that reflection seems particularly relevant to me (…) That reflection should inspire any business decision,” he stressed. Escrivá has reminded financial institutions that their ‘rescue’ was not only manifested through the cleaning of their balance sheets, but also with a series of public aid that they should take into account when announcing template settings.

The minister trusts that these EREs will be the last to be produced within the framework of “an old model of employment adjustments that must be transformed and give way to internal flexibility mechanisms inspired by the current files of temporary employment regulation (ERTE), as contemplated in the Recovery Plan ”. These mechanisms, Escrivá pointed out, “are more effective in addressing business transformation processes, more gradual and allow orderly restructuring in which links with the company are maintained.”