Erdweg School updates its cabling to enjoy high-speed Internet | News | Infrastructures

Rosenberger Optical Solutions & Infrastructure has successfully completed a modern pwiring project for a school in the district of Dachau, Germany, in April 2021, as part of the project financed by the federal government “DigitalPakt Schule“(Digital Compact for Schools). The new PreCONNECT smartNET system provides a future-proof and flexibly expandable network in the Erdweg primary and secondary school.

With this proposal, the federal government supports the federated states and municipalities to invest in digital educational infrastructure. The objective of this initiative is to establish a modern comprehensive digital educational infrastructure. At the Erdweg primary and secondary school, specific planning called for the installation of a new type of data network to connect WLAN access points in all rooms and classrooms, as well as other network-related devices, such as personal computers and laptops.

The challenge in this case was ccoordinate construction measures during school activities, although these were limited due to the pandemic. The supplier worked closely on the project with local partners, so the coordination of the various construction phases and trades went smoothly.

The Erdweg school updates its wiring to enjoy high-speed internet.

The project started in August 2020 with a site survey and feasibility planning, as well as a cost estimate. After contracting after a restricted public tender, the next step, reached in January 2021, was the installation of the trunk cable runs, observing all structural engineering activities (drilling of the walls and opening of the fire bulkheads), then performing all the connections and test protocol.

Installing the PreCONNECT smartNET network

For the cabling infrastructure, Rosenberger OSI relied on its innovative PreCONNECT smartNET concept, which offers the ability to dynamically expand bandwidth and individually allocate data rates within a building based on departments or processes. The clever concept allows tertiary copper cable lengths to be kept to a minimum, resulting in considerable savings compared to classic structured cabling. This is made possible by the use of office distributors, bringing future-proof fiber optic technology closer to the end user.

Future deployment

The project was successfully completed in April 2021 with no major restrictions on the limited operation of the school. The result: all classrooms and subject rooms were provided with user connections, thus laying the foundation for a wide WLAN throughout the teaching area of ​​the school.

“We are delighted to be able to support the“ DigitalPakt Schule ”project and to have successfully completed the first step in the Erdweg primary and secondary school. Thanks to our innovative smartNET system, future network extensions will also be possible without any problems.” , He said Thomas Schmidt, CEO of Rosenberger OSI.

“Digital transformation is no longer a distant future issue, it has long gained rapid momentum. This applies to many areas of society and of course schools as well. The successful implementation of the Rosenberger project OSI constitutes a reliable infrastructure for the establishment of a wide wireless network in school classrooms “, he explains. Christian Blatt, mayor of the municipality and first president of the Erdweg School Association.