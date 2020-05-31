Turkey takes an important step towards new normality this Monday with the opening of restaurants, beaches, tourist establishments, museums … Even the famous Grand Bazaar in Istanbul. The prohibition to travel to and from the 15 most populated provinces, until now in quarantine, is also lifted; although the weekend curfews and the confinement of people over 65 and under 18 will still continue for a few weeks. The intention is to revive the fragile Turkish economy (which has not stopped during the pandemic, but has run at half gas) and avoid a disaster that could undermine support for the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is already suffering a decline in support in the polls. that encourages attacks by the opposition.

“With God’s permission, the efforts of the nation and the support of the State, we will quickly leave behind the losses of these months. Turkey already shows that it will achieve a great position in the global system, ”Erdogan said on Thursday. It is true that Turkey, despite being the tenth country with the most cases of covid-19 (more than 160,000), has registered fewer deaths than other countries (about 4,500) thanks, among other things, to a renewed health system in recent decades. . “Turkey has not lost health. This is very important to restart the economy. We have a very young population and eager to return to work, “says economist Ozan Sakar.

Erdogan’s finance minister and son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, expects “positive growth” in Turkish GDP in 2020, but forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) point to a 5% contraction. “The main affected will be tourism, which represents 11% of GDP; aviation and logistics, and export, because our main client is the EU, “says Sakar. To prevent this drop in exports from creating an imbalance in the trade balance, the Government has imposed a 30% tariff on the import of close to a thousand products —from machinery to medical equipment—, although those countries are exempt, like the Europeans, who have free trade agreements with Turkey.

The main indication of Turkish fragility is its currency. At the beginning of May, the lira lost 18% compared to the price of the dollar at the beginning of the year, although later it has recovered part of its value. The problem is not so much the virus as the distrust in Erdogan’s management, supported by an ever-smaller circle of advisers and immune to external recommendations. “The international validity of the lira has been severely damaged,” writes analyst Ugur Gürses.

To prevent this depreciation from turning into a new exchange rate crisis, the Central Bank of Turkey has spent almost half of its reserves and the Government has had to resort to unorthodox measures such as banning three international banks (BNP, Citibank and UBS) from doing lira transactions for a few days. The Government justified this measure alleging that it suffered a speculative attack by “foreign powers”, while Minister Albayrak met with investors encouraging them to put their money in Turkey. But the damage is done: Numerous investors have withdrawn billions of dollars in assets.

“The problem is believing that they can maintain the rhetoric of foreign enemies for domestic consumption and another about the benefits of investing in Turkey for foreigners. But everything they say in Turkish is translated and that generates mistrust, “laments Osman Cevdet Akçay, former chief economist at the Yapi Kredi bank:” And the Turkish economy needs external financing to grow. “

Some voices consider it necessary for the government to resort to some financial instrument offered by the IMF, but that is out of the question for Erdogan: most Turks have a bad memory of the institution’s previous adjustment programs. The Government does seek swap agreements with the authorities of the United States, China, the United Kingdom and Japan, among others, to increase the volume of foreign exchange from its depleted Central Bank. But so far it has only managed to convince Qatar, which has tripled the volume of an existing line.

It is probably these economic needs that have led Ankara to moderate the tone of confrontation on some diplomatic fronts, at a time when, in addition, Turkey is actively engaged in two wars: that of Syria and that of Libya. For example, it has announced that it is postponing the deployment of its Russian defense system S-400 (which would have triggered US sanctions) and the cargo flights of the Israeli airline El Al have been resumed – suspended in 2010 after the attack on the so-called Freedom Flotilla – at the same time that Turkish companies are proposing to replace Chinese and European suppliers for certain industries in Israel.

Erdogan knows that the economy is the one that can most erode his base, as happened last year with the loss of his party’s mayoralties in the midst of a recession. In virtually no poll in the past month, Erdogan’s party (AKP), added to its far-right allies, reaches 50% of the vote. According to the company Avrasya Arastirma, the intention of the Turkish leader to vote in eventual presidential elections is 40%, ten points below what is necessary to avoid a second round – in 2018 he won comfortably with more than 52% -.

In the next twelve months, Turkish companies must pay almost 170,000 million dollars (about 153,000 million euros) in foreign debt, one of the biggest risks facing the Turkish economy at a time when the usual channels to collect currencies (tourism, export, markets) are not at their best. However, Sakar considers that, since public indebtedness is low (33% of GDP), the State could make an effort to “rescue” companies at risk.

Another issue is the situation of households. 78% of Turks see the economic situation as their main problem, according to a survey by the ANAR company, in which 50% of those interviewed assured that their income had been reduced and 15% said they had lost their job. For this reason, the Erdogan government has approved a package of credit aid for companies with problems, has prohibited employment regulation files and provides monthly aid of 1,000 lire (132 euros) to 2.3 million households. But even the World Bank considers these measures insufficient.

The opposition has taken advantage of the situation to charge Erdogan. And especially his former Minister of Finance, Ali Babacan, who was the “golden boy” of the years of economic boom but who broke with the ruling party and, last March, founded his own. Despite the fact that the polls do not give him much support, in recent weeks he has made a place for himself on the agenda with his constant criticism of the economic “mismanagement” of the Government, leading to the removal of Erdogan himself: Those who gave me work when I was prime minister are attacking us. For God’s sake, you were just a minister, do you think you could have taken a step without the approval of the prime minister? Who do you want to fool? The anger is based: polls indicate that Erdogan does not reach 50% support to be re-elected president.

A European banking source believes that, for the moment, Turkey will be able to weather the financial storm, given the “flexibility” (and precariousness) of its labor system and the fact that the banking system is “healthy”. The country has become accustomed to living on the brink of the crisis and saving itself in extremis. However, any wrong move can lead to the abyss.

Hagia Sophia to galvanize Islamism

In almost two decades at the head of the Government, Erdogan has managed to unite a good part of the right under his command, be it religious or secular. But in times of crisis, it often resorts to the old demands of the Islamist movement in which it was formed. It happened with the liberalization of the use of the veil. And also with Hagia Sophia, the Byzantine basilica that was converted into a mosque when the Ottomans conquered Constantinople in 1453 and was declared a museum by the founder of the Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in 1935. Turkish Islamists claim its conversion into a mosque, a demand which, like a probe balloon, periodically reappears on the agenda.

Despite the measures of confinement, this May 29, the anniversary of the conquest, was celebrated in style: festivals of light and sound about the Ottoman campaign, a contest of archers, fireworks and a Muslim prayer and the reading of the sura on the victory of the Koran within Hagia Sophia, although it was not finally Erdogan himself who recited it, as had been initially implied. He did intervene by videoconference. Of course, there was no change in status in the museum, a decision that could raise great international criticism: the museum is a World Heritage Site and its transformation into a mosque would involve covering some of its impressive mosaics. The Islamists’ dream must continue to wait.

But it is not so much about fulfilling these Islamist demands as generating a polarizing debate, journalist Rusen Çakir has argued in the past: “Every time they attack Erdogan from secular sectors [por cuestiones relacionadas con la religión], the most conservative say to themselves: ‘They attack him for being Muslim and religious’, and his prestige among them increases. ”