Ercros recovers 14% in the Continuous Market

Ercros rises 14% in the last 7 sessions

Ercros’ profit for the first half of 2021 amounted to 20.27 million euros, 4.6 times higher than the 4.37 million registered in the same period of the previous year. It also highlights its adjusted Ebitda, its gross operating result, which reached 44.55 million until June, with an increase of 71.6%.

Ercros points out that their income reached 379.53 million, which means a growth of 27.8% more, and in particular the sales of finished products amounted to 359.96 million, 28.7% more compared to the same period of the previous year. With these figures, the company highlights that this 2021 will be a clearly better year than the past.

Ercros results 1H 2021

In this first semester net financial debt decreased by 6.56 million euros, thus, as of June 30, it stands at 78.27 million euros. While at the Meeting held on June 11, Ercros ratified a new shareholder remuneration policy by which a maximum percentage of the profit of 50% will be allocated to remunerating the shareholder.

The company points out that, despite an economic environment still dominated by sanitary restrictions, Ercros maintains a solid financial situation, since it has more than 91.36 million euros in liquidity, just over 50 in cash and 41.29 more in undrawn lines of financing.

In this way we see that Ercros, in its quotation graph we see how it rises by 14% in seven consecutive trading sessions, which means that it is separated by 12% from its annual highs. Their advances are still very substantial in the year, and they reach 55.7%.

Ercros annual value price

In addition, we have known that Ercros will invest up to 20.3 million euros until 2025 in its Madrid factory in Aranjuez where it is going to start up a new extraction plant to produce two new active ingredients, in its pharmacy division, in its family of antibiotics, vancomycin and gentamicin.

Most are framed in the investments planned in its 3D plan, the company’s Strategic Plan until 2023, which includes 10 strategic actions in Aranjuez. That plan in which it is integrated based on digitization, diversification and decarbonization. A little more than 16 million euros of the investment are allocated there.

Another 4.3 million are implemented outside the plan, in various activities, which are already being implemented in the factory such as expansion of R&D laboratories and also the improvement of the electrical network in the facility.

The premium technical indicators of Investment Strategies show us that Ercros reaches a score, in consolidation mode, slightly lower of 6 total points out of 10 possible for value. On the negative side we have the medium-term trend that is downward and the volume of business in the medium and long term that is decreasing for the value.

On the other side, we see how the long-term trend in Ercros is bullish, as well as the slow and fast moment of the value that remains positive. Also the volatility of the security, measured in terms of its amplitude range that is decreasing, both in the medium and long term.

