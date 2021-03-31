Ercros convinces investors with its 3D plan and rises 17% in the stock market

Ercros has just announced that It will invest 12 million euros in the new plant that it is going to build in Sabiñánigo, in Huesca, in which it will produce sodium chlorite at a production capacity of 5,800 tons per year. In this way, it will double its current volume of manufacture of this product that serves to make water drinkable. Its entry into operation is expected in September 2022.

In addition, it has just signed a collaboration agreement with the CSIC, the Higher Center for Scientific Research to study the degradation of plastics in mountain rivers, a study that is being developed in the province of Girona, specifically in the Natural Park of the headwaters of the rivers Ter and Freser.

In its stock chart we see how the value rises so far this year by 17%, while in the last 20 sessions it barely cut 1.56%. It is barely separated by 5.7% from the maximums for the year, compared to the minimum for the year of which they are separated by 17%.

Ercros price analysis

Meanwhile, the security, to compensate that no dividend will be distributed, has made a double purchase of shares in the market. A distribution, which by the way is not made with account of the results of the past year as the variable of earnings per share has not been met.

Thus, between March 1 and 9, it has bought back 140,000 own shares, again opening the door to having treasury shares, after approving the plan in February. It is also the fifth of these characteristics that the company carries out – after starting it in November 2016 – and after reaching 0.14% of the company’s share capital.

The second took place between the 10th and the 18th of this month, within the same fifth share buy-back program for amortization. Acquisition of 223,000 shares, 0.22% of the share capital. In total, it buys 586,000 shares of the company, specifically the holding, in treasury stock, of 0.36% of the company’s capital stock.

While Catalan chemistry continues to implement its 3D plan that involves diversification, digitization and also decarbonization. It specifically contains 20 projects, with investments planned for up to 2025 of 63 million euros, which will have an additional cumulative effect on the company’s Ebitda of 63 million euros.

Read more

Ercros 3D Plan

Source: Ercros

A first-phase plan, because in the extended period, until 2029, it also foresees investments that will reach an additional 23 million euros with an additional contribution to the company’s gross operating profit of 131 million euros. A total of 92 million investment and 194 million of accumulated Ebitda.

According to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, Ercros presents a total score of 8.5 points out of the 10 possible. On the negative side, the long-term amplitude range stands out, which is increasing. In the favorable, the trend is maintained in both upward slopes and the total, slow and fast moment is positive. Added to this is the business volume that continues to grow in value and the volatility in the medium term that is decreasing.

Ercros premium analysis

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.