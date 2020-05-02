Ercros confirms its dividend proposal and it has confirmed that it will take to its next general shareholders’ meeting the approval of a remuneration for shareholders for a total amount of 13.99 million euros. This amount represents ‘payout’ of 45% of the profit obtained by the company in 2019.

Ercros meeting expected to be held “very likely” telematically on June 5, on second call, the chemical company has communicated to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) this Thursday.

In compliance with the shareholder remuneration policy for the 2017-2020 period, the board of directors has agreed to propose to the board the payment of 0.05 euros per share charged to the 2019 financial year to be paid on June 17. Due to this figure, the disbursement will reach 5.25 million euros in this payment and will represent 17% of the consolidated profit from last year.

Amortization of treasury stock

Also within the framework of this policy, Ercros has purchased 3.95 million treasury shares amounting to 8.74 million euros, representing a disbursement of 28% of 2019 profit. To amortize these shares, the board of directors proposes to the board the approval of a capital reduction of 1.18 million euros, equivalent to the nominal value (0.30 euros per share) of the shares it holds in treasury stock.

If this proposal is approved, the share capital of Ercros would be reduced by 3.8% and would be made up of 100.97 million shares, for an amount of 30.29 million euros.

Other proposals

Finally, the council has proposed to the board the reelection of Antonio Zabalza Martí, current president and CEO Ercros, as executive director; Lourdes Vega Fernández, as independent director, and Laureano Roldán Aguilar and Eduardo Sánchez Morrondo, as external directors.

It also proposes the appointment of the significant shareholder, Joan Casas Galofré, as proprietary director, and if these proposals are approved, the number of members of the board would be established at six.

.