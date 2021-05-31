ERC wants Junqueras to participate in the dialogue table on Catalonia

Oriol Junqueras, during the inauguration of Pere Aragonès (Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ERC moves tab in full debate on the pardons to the prisoners of the ‘procés’. The Republican party spokeswoman has demanded to reactivate the dialogue table between the Government and Catalonia and wants Oriol Junqueras to be there. The party leader is one of those imprisoned for the sentence to the ‘trial of the procés’.

“It is undeniable that we would very much like Oriol Junqueras to participate in this table as president of ERC, it is evident,” explained Marta Vilalta at a press conference. Now that there is already a government, he remarked, the constitution of the new dialogue table should be accelerated: “We believe that it should be done as soon as possible and that it may be before the summer. It is not a question that now we have to wait for pardons and then we will see, it is that the political conflict must be resolved ”.

“It is not that one thing is conditioned on the other. What we want is to resume this path of dialogue and negotiation and to be able to put on the table the political solutions to a conflict that is political ”, and has once again said that the proposals that the independence movement will put on the table are self-determination and amnesty.

Amnesty, before pardons

Vilalta has insisted that, for ERC, pardons are not the solution to the conflict, but rather they defend amnesty, although he has stressed that they will not oppose a measure like this that serves to “alleviate the suffering and pain of the prisoners” .

For this reason, it has not wanted to position itself on the specific formula with which the Government plans to apply these pardons and has affirmed that it is not surprised by the reactions “of the most ultra cave of the State” against the freedom of the independence prisoners.

“We see again …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.