ERC sees the negotiation with Junts run off the ground and expects the pact to arrive in the next “hours or days”

The deputy general secretary and spokesperson for ERC, Marta Vilalta, has stated that this weekend there has been a “inflection point” to unblock the negotiation with Junts, so the republicans They rule out raising a single Government despite the deadline they had set for reaching an agreement has been exceeded.

He said it this Monday at a telematic press conference, after ERC advised that, if before Saturday May 1, there was no agreement with Junts, alternative routes would have to be explored, such as a single Republican government.

Vilalta has ensured that in the Saturday meeting in Lledoners prison (Barcelona) there was a change in the trend in trading and it was found that a pact can be reached soon, so they have decided to give more “margin” time to Junts to reach an agreement, which he hopes will occur in the next hours or days.