ERC prepares to rule alone without losing sight of JxCat

The poor iron health from the relationship between CKD and JxCat goes beyond negotiations to try to form a Government and, after announcing the rupture by the Republicans on Saturday, now the dispute centers on blame. The scenario today is that ERC accuses Junts of not telling the truth when he announced that they were close to a Government pact; Y JxCat advises ERC that its investiture support will not be free. But in Catalan politics, tomorrow everything can change.

For Republicans the priority now is form a government to manage the health and economic crisis, and this Sunday the deputy secretary general of communication of ERC, Sergi Sabrià, warned JxCat that if they do not fulfill their commitment to facilitate the investiture of Pere Aragonès so that they can govern alone “there will be elections.”

ERC has begun to explain this Sunday to its militancy the bet of the republican candidate, Pere Aragonès, to form a single Government with the external support of his current JxCat partners.

In a statement, the party has detailed that a total of fourteen assemblies will be called -twelve this Sunday and two this Monday-, which will be held electronically. “The party leadership wants to share the status of the negotiations with the rank and file and, also, listen to their evaluations. On this occasion, the Republicans will explain and analyze with the militancy the gesture of responsibility of the party to unravel the negotiations with a single Government, and thus avoid new elections“, they state.

It has been 83 days of unsuccessful negotiation and a failed investiture debate

In an interview with RAC1, Sabrià reiterated that her objective – once the agreement with Junts was ruled out – “it is a minority and solitary government“, which is why he closed the door to be able to negotiate again with the Junts their incorporation into the Government at the beginning of the legislature. Nor does it contemplate that, from the outset, consellers of the CUP and the Comuns are appointed.

For its part, JxCat reproached ERC for the “script twist” that he gave on Saturday by “unilaterally getting up” from the negotiating table when the pact to govern together was “at the fingertips”, and warned that his support for the inauguration of Pere Aragonès “will not be free”.

The vice president and spokesperson for JxCat, Elsa Artadi, spoiled ERC for commenting in public on details of the negotiation and giving “ultimatums” to its formation. Artadi, who is one of the members of the JxCat negotiating team, also showed his frustration because the agreement was “practically reached” before ERC announced the breakdown of negotiations.

The JxCat leader said that ERC has passed in just five days from seeing a turning point in the negotiations and seeing possible an agreement before May 20 to break the negotiations “unilaterally”. Artadi assured that this is not the “preferred scenario for JxCat”, which continues to believe that it is the “time to reach great agreements” between independentists.

All this, 17 days before the deadline to avoid new elections in Catalonia, which neither ERC nor JxCat do not rule out

The breakdown of negotiations between ERC and Junts does not interfere, a priori, the agreement that ERC and the CUP closed on March 23 to facilitate the investiture of Pere Aragonès as president of the Generalitat. The cupaires assured yesterday that the agreement is “immovable” and that they have “the expectation that JxCat, and why not the commons”, will join this pact.

As explained by CUP deputy Carles Riera, it is a “minimum” pact in the social and national field that, according to him, JxCat and the commons could also sign. He insisted that the agreement reached is “non-negotiable” but pointed out that It is not strong enough to consider entering the Government.

The eight deputies of En Comú Podem take center stage

Thus, once the negotiations with Junts are broken the door opens to a possible Republican agreement with EnComúPodem. The leader of the commons in the Parliament, Jéssica Albiach, celebrated this Sunday that ERC has decided to “emancipate” itself from JxCat after “years playing Pimpernel” and revealed that the Republicans have already contacted them to hold a meeting between both parties, which he hopes will take place “in the next few days.”

Speaking to Catalunya Ràdio, Albiach stressed that the communication channels between ERC and its formation have been “open” since the day of the elections: “We have agreed that in the next few days we will sit down to talk, because Catalonia needs a Government, a Government that works “, assured Albiach.

“Failure of Aragonès”

For his part, the leader of the PSC in the Parliament, Salvador Illa, He described Aragonès’ proposal to form a solo Government a “new failure” for the ERC candidate, whom he asked to step aside and make way for his candidacy, which was the most voted on 14-F. “Señor Aragonès, a new failure. Mr. Aragonès, step aside. Mr. Aragonès, accept reality and let Catalonia have a government of left-wing public servants, “exclaimed Illa.