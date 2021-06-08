ERC parks independence and aims for Catalan unlocking

The declaration of an independent Catalonia in 2017 lasted just 56 seconds (Photo by Victor Serri / SOPA Images / LightRocket via .)

“The unilateral route is neither viable nor desirable to find one solution to the conflict in Catalonia “. In this way, the president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, the change of Catalan political scene regarding your independence. The phrase will go more unnoticed than calls to chaos what, how Pablo Casado -who has qualified the President of the Government of “betray the Spanish”– is going to sing the spanish right before the possible application of pardons to the leaders of the ‘procés’ still imprisoned.

The point is that the ERC twist It is not a toast to the sun. In fact, it is the achievement of a tactical turn that he already undertook half a year ago. A moderation in the face of the Junts speech that, let’s not forget, has led him to win the Catalan elections. Another proof that Junqueras is not bluffing is the profile of the councilors that make up the new Government. More technical leaders than Carles Puigdemont or Quim Torra used to us. It is the case of Jaume Giró, a former director of great weight in La Caixa who assumes the Ministry of Economy, or Josep Maria Argimon, an epidemiologist, to carry the Health portfolio, which means a point and apart in what has been experienced in Catalonia in recent years.

You just have to review the agenda of Pere Aragonés in his first weeks as president of the Generalitat. Once the symbology has been taken care of -with an investiture speech focused on self-determination- and the image of union reinforced -with the visit to the ‘procés’ prisoners in their respective prisons-, the first official act of Aragonés was a medical visit where he unraveled his health plan against psychological consequences of the pandemic.

Shortly after, a meeting took place with the mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, in order to promote a mixed commission between the two institutions after the coldness of recent years. The topics to work on? Education, social policies, housing and Health. And tip a joint press conference. Something that the last presidents of the Generalitat had been avoiding with the respective mayors of the city of Barcelona.

Then a visit to the Nou Camp. But not to include FC Barcelona in the sovereign debate, but to observe first-hand the operation of the great vaccinator of Catalonia against the Covid.

And in between, an appointment with the president of the Nissan works council due to the threat that 2,500 employees will go to the streets due to the threat of closure of the automobile plant, and a meeting with the parties involved to address the expansion of the El Prat airport that, insistently, demands the circle of businessmen.

With all this, the Dialogue Table promoted by the Catalan Executive and the central government manages an agenda very different from that of recent months: Social progress is imposed on independence. The regional financing gains weight against sovereignty. And the momentum of infrastructures weighs more on the scale than the ‘procés’. ERC has parked independence for get Catalonia out of too long a blockade.

