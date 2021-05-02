ERC opens to a solo Govern after the expiration of the ultimatum to Junts

ERC considers the possibility of governing alone after the expiration of last Saturday, May 1, the deadline that had marked Junts to reach an agreement that would allow the investiture of Pere Aragonès and the formation of a coalition Government, although it still does not close the door to the postconvergents.

ERC and Junts they met again on Saturday in the Lledoners jail to try to reach an agreement before the next May 26 expires the deadline to form a Government and elections are called again.

This meeting took place on the deadline set by ERC to reach an agreement with Junts: May 1. If at this date the lack of agreement was maintained, the republicans could begin to raise the possibility that Aragonès was invested leading a single government.

At the end of the meeting, however, ERC valued the meeting in a “positive” way and he announced that he would spend the rest of the day analyzing the situation, with the anticipation of pronouncing himself between Sunday and Monday on the next steps to take.

Until this meeting, progress had been made in programmatic aspects of the policies to be deployed and the negotiating teams had begun to address the structure of the future Government, but several disagreements still persisted, as the role that the Consell for the Republic should play.

On April 19, seeing that the agreement was still not reached and considering that “there are no insurmountable obstacles” that prevent it, Sergi Sabrià, one of ERC’s main negotiators, issued a notice to Junts that was read as an ultimatum: if an agreement was not reached before May 1, it would be necessary to “explore other alternatives”.

In fact, From the very ranks of the Junts, the possibility of investing Pere Aragonès and moving to the opposition had been raised if a solid legislative agreement was not reached with ERC. This hypothesis would imply that Aragonès would be invested with the votes of ERC and the CUP -which for now would remain outside the Government- and also with the support of Junts, which would remain in the opposition, but would facilitate the investiture before the limit expires of May 26, to avoid an electoral repetition.

Before the meeting held on Saturday, the president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs (Junts), considered in an interview with the ACN that the ultimatums are “pressures” and that “it is not the best thing” to the negotiation. The day after the May 1 deadline set by ERC in the calendar expired, Borràs defended that the negotiations have to be based on the “strength” of the agreements and not on the “pressure” of the calendar.

According to Borràs, May 26 is a deadline that is the limit not to go to a new election and defended that it is necessary to work within the framework of this calendar. “It is not necessary to add other limits that put more pressure and that can reduce reliability and robustness to an agreement that has to be very solid and robust,” he said.

For his part, the leader of the PSC, Salvador Illa, has labeled this Sunday a “failure” that two parties that define themselves as independentists have not yet reached an agreement, after Aragonès set May 1 as the deadline to reach it and has indicated that there are “pressing” needs in Catalonia that require a Government in full capacity.

“The Presidency of the Generalitat can no longer be discredited. We Catalans do not deserve this, “he said, and warned ERC and the Junts that, if they cannot agree, they should step aside so that the PSC can try to form a Government.