The deputy secretary general and spokesperson for ERC, Marta Vilalta, has warned this Monday that the Republicans will not facilitate more extensions of the state of alarm “if things do not change” and has set four conditions to rethink their vote.

At a telematic press conference, he assured that in order to change the ERC ‘no’ to the next extension of the alarm state, it is necessary to “finish the single command” so that the Government can decide and manage the de-escalation, apply a paid permit for the childcare and dependents, and that municipalities can use their surplus to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

In addition, Vilalta added that, as progress is made in the lack of clarity, progress must also be made in the resumption of the negotiating table on the Catalan conflict, for which reason he asks to start setting the timetable to resume this dialogue that served to ERC allowed the investiture of Pedro Sánchez.

The republican leader has reiterated that ERC will not facilitate any more extensions of the state of alarm, as she did last week, voting ‘no’ to the last extension, if everything continues the same: “We plan not to provide any more if things don’t change, if this way of managing is not changed through recentralization, imposition and unilateral decisions ahead of Catalonia’s ability to decide ».

“ERC will not be subservient to a government that does not do it well,” he warned, noting that there are already leaders from other territories, including the PSOE, such as the president of the Valencian Generalitat, Ximo Puig, who have criticized the management of the Executive of Pedro Sánchez.

Likewise, Vilalta has accused the Government of blackmailing saying that there is no alternative to the state of alarm, something that the Republicans see as false because they consider that the measures that are applied can be done in the same way without alarm: «That they don’t take us as You imbeciles, don’t take the citizens as a fool ».

Decision from Catalonia

Faced with this situation, it has established the conditions set by the ERC to rethink its ‘no’ to the state of alarm and, in the first place, requests that the Government can regain the powers to manage the lack of confidence.

He believes that there must be coordination with the Government, but this does not mean that everything is decided from Madrid: «With the necessary coordination, but not doing homework from Catalonia and that the Spanish State says whether or not to pass the exam. There can be no single command.

Guarantee reconciliation

Secondly, Republicans demand a package of urgent economic and social measures, and the most important for them is a paid leave to “guarantee conciliation” to be able to care for minors and dependents while schools and social services are closed.

For ERC, this demand must be a priority for single-parent families and must be accompanied by measures to make working hours more flexible, so that fathers and mothers can alternate, and also help work centers with aids and bonuses.

Dialogue

The third requirement of the Republicans is to provide the municipalities with resources and “room for maneuver” in order to face the impact of the pandemic, for which they demand that the Government allow the municipalities to use their surplus to apply social measures.

Lastly, Vilalta recalled that the negotiating table on the Catalan conflict was the commitment to facilitate the investiture and that it will now be necessary in order to facilitate the extension of the state of alarm: “It is necessary to retake the negotiating table schedule to keep talking about everything else ».

“As soon as possible we must specify how we resume dialogue and negotiation,” although he has refused to set a specific date, and has raised the possibility of bringing the dialogue table together electronically.