ERC, JxCat and CUP reach a minimum agreement to unravel the negotiation

ERC, JxCat and the CUP have reached this Wednesday a minimum agreement to unravel a negotiation that in the last hours had run aground and threatened to provoke an electoral repetition if Pere Aragonès is not invested president of the Generalitat before the deadline of May 26.

After two hours of meeting in the Parliament, with some negotiators connected electronically, the three formations have issued a joint statement that raises to push a “great National Agreement for Self-Determination“and a” space for the debate on the independence strategy beyond governance. “

The fact of separate the debate on the independence strategy of the formation of a new Govern it was one of the stumbling blocks that prevented the agreement, since JxCat until now required ERC to link both things.