The independentistas take advantage of any socio-political situation to defend their cause and justify their separatist challenge. The last one: the coronavirus crisis. The Vice President of the Generalitat and General Coordinator of ERC, Pere Aragonès, has argued that reconstruction after COVID it must follow a “republican agenda” to build a much better Catalonia.

“The reconstruction agenda is also for us the agenda of the Catalan republic. We are very clear that a crisis situation like the current one, in whichwe are rethinking everythingIt does not have to serve as an excuse for some to want us to forget about the process of self-determination and the claim for amnesty, “he said.

Has presented 7 axes for this reconstruction: reactivate the economy to build a new production model, reinforce public services for a more modern welfare state, reconcile work and life, lay down “connected Catalan Countries”, build an energy system based on renewables, that culture is a lever for transformation, and making the road to the republic a synonym for rights and freedoms.

The event is held at the ERC headquarters but it is followed telematically, and each participant develops the 7 axes, in an act in which the President of the Parliament, Roger Torrent, intervenes; the ERC deputy general secretary, Marta Vilalta; Councilors Bernat Solé, Alba Vergés and Teresa Jordà; Diana Riba MEP; the deputy speaker in the Parliament, Josep Maria Jové; Senator Bernat Picornell and Secretary General Marta Rovira.

In his videoconference intervention, Rovira has called on the independence movement to stop «Outsource so many internal debates» and to focus on “accumulating forces” in favor of the Catalan republic.

In this sense, the ERC general secretary has defended that the independence project needs “much more strength” at the ballot box, in the town halls and at the level of popular mobilization, more presence “in sectoral, social and business spheres”, and also a greater complicity of international public opinion.

For Rovira, the crisis of COVID-19 has demonstrated that Catalonia It needs to be independent because “the Spanish State is ineffective even when the right to life was at stake.”

The plan with which the republicans seek to make reconstruction compatible with the impulse of the Catalan republic is based on seven axes: reactivating the economy, strengthen the welfare state, reconcile work life with personal life, improve the structure of the territory, promote renewable energies, enhance culture and build a “broad road” towards independence.

In the economic sphere, Aragonès has estimated that Catalonia needs to mobilize 30,000 million euros from the European reactivation fund in five years to be able to cover all the necessary measures to minimize the ravages of the coronavirus crisis.

To reinforce the welfare state, ERC is committed to giving more resources to the public school, by “putting order in social benefits” through a basic income, by drive active policies occupation and to improve the integration between social and health care, for example, incorporating 500 medical professionals in nursing homes.

In the conciliation section, republicans propose to regulate telework and deploy the time reform that allows a more “rational and friendly” use of time.

The other axes of the ERC plan seek to unite the Catalan territory by improving the mobility and access to housing, convert Catalonia into “the green capital of southern Europe” thanks to its commitment to renewable energy and enhance the role of culture as a tool for social change.