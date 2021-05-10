ERC breaks negotiations with Junts and Jordi Sànchez threatens to force new elections in Catalonia

Jordi Sanchez leaves Lledoners prison (Photo: Getty)

The clock continues ticking, there are only 16 days left to avoid new elections in Catalonia and the positions of the two potential allies to form a new government are further away than ever. ERC has decided to break negotiations with the Junts to achieve a coalition executive and the Junts secretary general has threatened to force a repeat election.

With the situation tense to the extreme, both sides still grant a slight option to understanding and this Monday they will hold a new meeting throughout the afternoon after the penultimate crossing of accusations. Both forces say that the last thing they want is to go back to the polls, but the legal deadline to invest in a president expires on May 26.

Jordi Sànchez has warned Esquerra this Monday of the risk of placing the negotiations at a point that could lead to an electoral repetition, and has assured that they will not give their votes “free” to facilitate a Government of ERC and communes that, he believes, will not be independentista. His message comes after the Republicans finalized the options according to them.

The deck was broken this past Saturday, when the ERC candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, announced that he would no longer continue negotiating a coalition government with JxCat, almost three months after the 14F elections, and that as of from now on he would only contemplate ruling alone. Two days later, Esquerra spokeswoman Marta Vilalta explained that her party feels “disappointed and cheated” by JxCat.

For this reason, from now on, he has indicated, they will only negotiate a single Government, with the external support of JxCat, the CUP and the commons, so as not to delay any more negotiations that, the Republicans defend, sol …

